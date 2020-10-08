GTA Vice City holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. The renowned game from the Grand Theft Auto series was released in 2002 and was the second game of the 3D era.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download GTA Vice City on your PC or laptop.

How to download GTA Vice City on PC/Laptop: Step-by-step guide

GTA Vice City is available at a modest price of INR 652. Players can buy the game from the Steam store by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Steam Client and search for ‘GTA Vice City’.

Step 2: Click on the purchase option. After purchasing the game successfully, it’ll be added to your Steam library.

Step 3: Click on the library option located on the top-left corner. Click on the install button if it doesn’t begin automatically.

It is important to note that players should not indulge in piracy and should only download the game from official sources. Piracy is a severe offence, and downloading files from unauthorised sources might damage your device as these files might contain viruses or malware.

Here are the minimum requirements for GTA Vice City

(Source: Steam)

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

128 MB of RAM Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

Microsoft DirectX® 9.0 Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

