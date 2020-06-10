How to Download GTA Vice City on Laptop

GTA Vice City is a favourite of fans of the GTA franchise, and has aged well for a game that came out in 2002.

It is available for download on Steam for a reasonable price and can run on most of today's laptops.

GTA Vice City

GTA: Vice City is one of the most wonderfully nostalgic games in the history of not just the GTA franchise, but gaming as a whole.

There is something wonderfully enchanting about the 80s Miami-inspired setting of Vice City and its colorful characters and soundtrack that make it such a memorable game.

While we could appreciate the chaos and freedom of Vice City back when we were younger, playing GTA Vice City in 2020, makes us realize how brilliant the game is truly.

The game's soundtrack comprises some of the best hits from the 80s and driving down the beachside street at night under neon lights is simply one of the many joys of playing GTA Vice City.

The game's Scarface-like protagonist in Tommy Vercetti might just be one of the coolest characters in Rockstar Games' history. Being voiced by the iconic Ray Liotta only adds to his charm.

For a game that was released in 2002, GTA Vice City still has enough to entice new players to download the game, as it is endlessly fun and a must-have for fans of the GTA games.

To older players, GTA: Vice City is a fantastic trip down memory lane as re-discovering the city is an absolute joy.

Also Read: PS5 Reveal Event: Schedule, Date, Time in IST, Where to Watch and Live Stream Details

How to Download GTA: Vice City on Laptop

Advertisement

GTA Vice City on Steam

Good laptops are very common today, and more accessible than ever, and are a common choice for gaming. GTA Vice City isn't a demanding game at all by today's standard, and should run on most laptops without issue.

You can download GTA: Vice City from Steam for a very reasonable price.

Download Link for GTA: Vice City on Steam.

The game was received extremely positively upon its release and is still a great game to play in 2020, and is sure to leave you wanting for more.

Also Read: How to Download GTA: San Andreas for PC