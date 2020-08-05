How to download and install GTA Vice City on any platform

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is one of the most famous games that we all would have played at least once in our childhoods. The game was released almost 18 years ago by Rockstar Games, but is still one of the most favourite titles for gamers.

The game takes place in Vice City, which is inspired by the city of Miami. Players take on the role of the leading exemplar, Tommy Vercetti, as he develops a criminal empire in the city. The open-world game is the second instalment in the GTA 3D series.

GTA Vice City is available on almost every other gaming platform, like PCs, consoles and Android, and is readily available to download on all of them. For those who are still unaware of the process to download and install the game on their devices, here's an easy guide that explains the same.

How to download and install GTA Vice City?

PC/Laptop (Windows)

Players can purchase an official copy of GTA Vice City from the website of Rockstar Games. Gamers who prefer the Steam client can also grab a copy from the store section at an affordable price.

Android

The only legitimate way of playing GTA Vice City on Android devices is by purchasing and downloading it from Google Play Store. Several websites are involved in distributing cracked files, which is strictly against the privacy policy of the game's publishers. Moreover, downloading games from third-party sources always carries a risk to the security of the device, as they might contain viruses.

Here are the steps to be followed to download and install GTA Vice City on Android:

Open Google Play Store on the Android device. Type GTA Vice City in the search bar. Tap on the most relevant result and click on the purchase button. Fill in payment details and complete the transaction. Hit the instal button once the transaction is successful.

iPhone/iPad (iOS)

The installation process of GTA Vice City in iOS devices is almost the same as that of Android devices. Users have to purchase the game from the Apple Store and can download the files officially once the payment is successful. Here is the link to formally buy GTA Vice City for iPhone and iPad devices.