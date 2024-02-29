How to easily complete The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is part of a quest chain that features a familiar character from Midgard: Kyrie. We first saw Kyrie return during a previous quest in Kalm. This is the next step in her quest to be a Mercenary - or at least to advertise Cloud so that he can show up and do her dirty work for her. This will be much of the same, just a little more challenging than last time.

However, The Hardest Sell appears automatically after you complete When Words Won’t Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s likely that you needed to complete Lifeline in Peril first, but it’s not entirely clear since we completed all the sidequests in the game for the review.

Here’s what you need to know to get through this mission.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Chapter 4 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Steps to complete The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak to Toby and head to the Abandoned Lighthouse to meet the “Merc of Junon”

You'll discover quickly Kyrie is up to no good (Image via Square Enix)

As soon as you complete the Junon side quest, When Words Won’t Do, you can pick up The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Toby needs your help in dealing with a Merc who is causing all kinds of problems in the area. They’ve taken up residence in a nearby abandoned lighthouse and have made it their hideout.

As soon as Cloud hears the situation, he immediately figures out it is Kyrie causing problems yet again. So, as soon as you’re done listening to Toby’s story, get ready to search for her. Depending on how much exploration you’ve done, it will be incredibly easy to find her.

2) Search for the Merc of Junon and learn about them

Just head to this location to continue (Image via Square Enix)

If you’re like me and explore as much of a zone as you can right away, you’ll find that you already have access to the next step of The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The abandoned lighthouse is in the south of the Junon Region, near the scenic photograph spot. The fastest way to teleport there hinges on you having the chocobo stop, seen in the image above.

Cross the nearby bridges. Head towards the balloons and festive sights you see along the path. This is all Kyrie’s doing, so just keep heading towards the lighthouse. You can also take advantage of a resting bench or item vendor and can adjust your Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ahead of time if you want.

These fights are relatively tough, so consider resting first. After you speak to Kyrie, she’ll goad you into dealing with her problem for her.

3) Deal with the fiends drawn to the lighthouse thanks to Kyrie’s advertising

Several packs of enemies await (Image via Square Enix)

As it turns out, the obnoxious music Kyrie is playing in the background has attracted fiends to her location. In The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s going to be up to you to deal with the Flans that sludge their way into view.

While there are several rounds of these Flans that show up, as long as you have access to Firebolt Blade, they’re a piece of cake. I smashed them with Firebolt Blade to pressure them almost immediately. You can then use Pressured Thrust to stagger them or just combo them while in the air to stagger. The following groups will appear:

Flan x2

Flan x3

Ignilisk x3

Flan x4

White Mousse x2

Here's the real threat: The White Mousse (Image via Square Enix)

The real threat is the White Mousse pair, which serves as a pair of bosses during The Hard Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Try to avoid their Crush attack and spam any Synergy or special attacks you have.

I primarily used Firebolt Blade on them. They have no weaknesses, but hitting them with elemental damage can start to pressure them. However, they will start developing a resistance to it and begin absorbing it. You’ll see abilities like Lightning Resistance trigger when an elemental type isn’t worth using. It also has a very painful Devour attack to evade.

Keep switching up your attack types for that reason. When they have enough energy, they use a very powerful magic attack. I did this around level 23, and they weren’t a real threat. I also recommend Aerith’s Radiant Ward to enhance her attacks and make it easier to help stagger.

4) Resolve The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

This concludes the quest, but you do get some neat chocobo rewards (Image via Square Enix)

After you finish off the final enemies, you’ll have a brief chat with Kyrie, who once again wants to keep Red XIII as her pet. He doesn’t seem amenable to that, however. She leaves the scene and gives you your rewards, and thus, wraps up The Hardest Sell in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Chocobo equipment: Merc Cap, Merc Overalls, Merc Merc Legwraps

Red XIII's relationship changes

10 Party EXP

500 EXP

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available on February 29, 2024. You can find our in-depth review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth here.