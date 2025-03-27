How to find Interchange in Atomfall

The Interchange in Atomfall is one of the key locations to find in the game, which will ultimately lead you out of the quarantine zone. It is a secret underground facility that will provide you with important information about the Oberon project and the Windscale plant. It is one of the first things that you get to know of when the game starts but no clear directions are provided regarding its location.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed guide to accessing the Interchange in Atomfall.

How to locate the Interchange in Atomfall

To find the Interchange in Atomfall, you must locate four hidden entrances that are scattered throughout the map.

Here is how to locate each of them:

Slatten Dale Interchange entrance

Slatten Dale Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Rebellion)

The exact coordinates of this entrance are 31.0E, 77.8N. It is the first of the Interchange entrances you can discover by talking to the trader, Molly, who is located in the Trader Camp east of the Wyndham Village. After reaching Molly, follow these steps:

Talk to Molly and get the bunker key from her.

and get the from her. Move into Slatten Dale through Wyndham Village.

through Wyndham Village. Head towards the east and go through the trainyard.

and go through the Climb up the quarry steps and you should reach a fenced-in bunker.

This is the Slatten Dale Interchange entrance.

Wyndham Village Interchange entrance

Wyndham Village Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Rebellion)

The exact location of this entrance is 33.8E, 78.3N. There are multiple ways to locate this Interchange entrance in the Wyndham Village, but the easiest is to just talk to Captain Sims. The entrance can be found behind the substation, which is at the top of the hill located south of the village.

Casterfell Woods Interchange entrance

Casterfell Woods Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Rebellion)

The exact coordinates for this Interchange entrance are 27.6E, 83.6N. There are again numerous clues to this entrance’s location, the easiest being Joyce Tanner, who can be found in the bunker near Mother Jago. Here is how to get to the entrance:

Immediately after exiting Wyndham Village , head west.

, head Follow this path and it should lead you to the Casterfell Woods Interchange entrance.

Skethermoor Interchange entrance

Skethermoor Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Rebellion)

The exact location of this entrance is 39.6E, 73.1N. This is by far the most difficult entrance to find in the game. It is inside the borders of the Protocol camp, which is heavily guarded. The easiest way to gain access to this Interchange entrance is to befriend Captain Sims, who will grant you access inside the camp. However, if you wish to use brute force to make your way in, you must be prepared for the dangers.

This covers everything you must know in order to find Interchange in Atomfall. You can find these entrances in any particular order that you wish as you continue your journey through the zone and ultimately power up the Interchange in Atomfall.

