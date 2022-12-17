How to fix "Stuck on applying update" error in Overwatch 2

Stuck on the "applying update" page in Overwatch 2? Many players have reported being plagued by this particular problem. Luckily, there are a few solutions to help you get through the same.

Blizzard Entertainment often deploys patch updates to address bugs, alongside sliding some content updates into the popular hero shooter game. However, it could quickly become annoying if one gets stuck in the installation process.

There are a few possible reasons behind the "stuck on applying update" error in Overwatch 2. These could range from client-sided internet issues to glitches on Blizzard's side.

If you are unable to complete the update and launch Overwatch 2, take a look at the possible causes and try the fixes and workarounds mentioned in the next section.

Overwatch 2: Fix for "Stuck on applying update" issue

Overwatch 2 was launched on October 4, 2022, and has received some game-changing patch updates since then. These were deployed to consider strong community feedback and address quality-of-life issues. It also received content updates, which added new heroes, maps, battlepasses, and more.

New updates are exciting, especially when they promise a plethora of content. Installing such patches should be an easy process, with one having to download the update through the launcher first and then letting it install. However, the "stuck on applying update" error may complicate the simple update process. Moreover, this issue has also led to false bans for some players.

Before you head onto the workarounds, make sure that the game's servers are online. Blizzard may take down servers for a while to work on a bug or deploy a patch. While this isn't a common cause, a server downtime may cause the "stuck on applying update" error in Overwatch 2.

Try these solutions:

1) Check if the update was completed

Sometimes, the update may glitch out while being downloaded or installed. Restart the launcher and the game. Check if the update is still pending. If so, trigger the download again. If not, try launching it again to see if the issue persists.

2) Try the Scan and Repair option from Blizzard

While downloading or installing an update, the files may become corrupted, which can cause the game to get stuck on the loading page. Locate the cog button (beside the Play button on the Overwatch 2 page) and click on it.

Next, click on the Scan and Repair option and allow the process to complete. This will scan for the missing file(s) and repair the same. Once completed, you can try launching the game again.

3) Restart your system

It could be caused by a minor but unsolvable and practically untraceable system glitch. To deduct such a possibility, restart your PC or console. Launch the game to check if the issue persists this time.

4) Check your internet connection

Fluctuating internet quality may be the silent culprit behind this annoying issue. Perform an internet test to see if this diagnosis is true. If so, you can try restarting your router to fix it. Other noteworthy solutions include switching to a different connection, changing DNS, or utilizing an ethernet-based direct connection instead of Wi-Fi. If nothing works, discuss this with your ISP to solve the problem.

If none of the aforementioned tactics work, you should try contacting the official Blizzard Support. Official intervention may be needed if you are stuck with the problem for an unusually long period.

