How to do the flying glitch in Schedule 1

There's a brand-new flying glitch in Schedule 1. Being in early access, the game has its fair share of bugs and problems. Most of these are quite hilarious, providing players with a hearty old laugh as they grow their drug business in-game. This new glitch provides players the ability to fly in Schedule 1, and if you want to try it out yourself, you have come to the right place.

Ad

This article will help you replicate the flying glitch in Schedule 1. Read below to know more.

How to perform the flying glitch in Schedule 1

The flying glitch in Schedule 1 is a harmless little bug that allows players to take to the skies and fly for a temporary duration. It has no long-term effects on your game, and other than having a bit of fun, it will not affect your gameplay in any other way.

Ad

Trending

It's a relatively easy glitch to replicate, and you can try it out by following the steps listed below:

Find the nearest bus stop, and visit it. Every bus stop will feature a bench, and you have to get on top of this bench. Now, you keep jumping continuously on this bench. Ensure that you do not topple over. Continue jumping for a few seconds. Dismount from the bench.

Flying glitch in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Upon leaving the bus stand, you will be thrown into the air and be able to fly. The more time you spend jumping on the bench, the higher and farther you get thrown into the sky.

Ad

If you want to take things up a notch, proceed to mount your skateboard. This will boost your speed, allowing you to traverse across the entire map in a matter of seconds using the new flying glitch in Schedule 1.

As stated above, this glitch is a harmless way to have some fun and fly around the map. If you're ever tired of running your drug empire, and want a break in between, you should try out this funny little bug before the developers patch it. We expect TVGS will hotfix this problem soon to prevent this bug from eventually breaking the game.

Ad

If this article was helpful, check out some of our other related content below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.