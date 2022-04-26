How to get Amenoma Kageuchi Inazuma sword blueprint in Genshin Impact

The release of Inazuma in Genshin Impact brought new craftable weapons, which are great for F2P players. The Inazuma update introduces five new Inazuman-based weapons and Amenoma Kageuchi is one of them.

Amenoma Kageuchi is a 4-star craftable sword that can provide energy particles to party members through its passive. This allows the uptime to be increased on the character's elemental burst. However, players will have to acquire the blueprint of Amenoma Kageuchi before they can go to the blacksmith to forge it.

This article will discuss how players can get their hands on the Inazuma sword blueprint and what materials are required to forge Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



Recipe: Northlander Weapon Billet + 50 Amethyst Chunk (new ore) + 50 White Iron Chunk



#Inazuma New Craftable Weapons: The Bakufu SetRecipe: Northlander Weapon Billet + 50 Amethyst Chunk (new ore) + 50 White Iron Chunk New Craftable Weapons: The Bakufu SetRecipe: Northlander Weapon Billet + 50 Amethyst Chunk (new ore) + 50 White Iron Chunk#Inazuma https://t.co/hZ43jHd4CS

Guide to obtain Amenoma Kageuchi blueprint in Genshin Impact

The blueprints of Inazuma craftable weapons can be acquired by either completing hidden exploration objectives or hidden world quests. Blueprint of Amenoma Kageuchi is no exception.

Players can acquire the blueprint of the Inazuma sword as a Quest reward from "Farmer's Treasure." Players need to complete some pre-requisites to start this quest. The pre-requisites are the following -

Must complete "Ritou Escape Plan"

Must complete "Searching for Saimon Jirou" hidden exploration objective

The quest is all about finding a guy who claims to be a treasure hunter and asks Traveler's help to find four stone tablets in exchange for treasure. The problem is that the NPC does not know the location of these stone tablets and it is up to players to find them.

Location of the Stone Tablets in Genshin Impact

The stone tablets can be found spread all across Narukami Island in the Inazuma region. Fortunately, players can simply visit the marked location in the images below to find the stone tablets.

Stone Tablet location 1 - Konda Village

Stone tablet location in Konda Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

A stone tablet can be found under a well located in Konda Village. The location is marked on the map above. However, the well will be closed and can only be opened after completing "A Strange Story in Konda."

Once unlocked, jump into the well and follow the water stream until players can find a room on the right side. Players will find the stone tablet resting in the toom next to the Luxurious Chest.

Stone Tablet Location 2 - Kamisato Estate

Stone tablet location near Kamisato Estate (image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Kamisato Estate and head towards the shore to find a Nobushi camp near Waverider Waypoint. Players can find the stone tablet under one of the camps. They can choose to ignore the Nobushi and run away after acquiring Stone tablets.

Stone Tablet Location 3 & 4 - Araumi Plains

Stone tablet location in Araumi Ruins (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last two stone tablets can be found under the Araumi Plains in the Inazuma region. Both tablets can be found inside the ruins of Araumi. Genshin Impact players can use the Memento Lens gadget to open the entrance to Araumi Ruins.

If players do not have the gadget in their inventory, they will have to complete the "Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual" questline so they can get the gadget to continue the Farmer's Treasure quest.

After accessing the Araumi Ruins, run through the hallway and climb the staircase. Search for an Electro Cube Puzzle to find the stone tablet lying nearby.

Last stone tablet location in Araumi Ruins (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last tablet can be found near the Teleport Waypoint inside the Ruins. Teleport to Araumi Ruin's waypoint and head towards the ship's debris. Search around for debris to find the last stone tablet.

Obtaining The Amenoma Sword blueprint

After collecting all four tablets, return to Jinren Island and interact with Saimon Jirou. The NPC will try to escape by asking you to look for a fifth non-existent stone tablet.

Go to the marked location and return to confront Saimon Jirou, but Genshin Impact players will find him with bandits who are also behind the treasure. Defeat the waves of enemies to finally obtain a key to the Treasure as well.

amy @girIs4txt I GOT THE BLUEPRINT FOR THE AMENOMA KAGEUCHI SWORD BUT I NEED TO FET 50 OF THESE I GOT THE BLUEPRINT FOR THE AMENOMA KAGEUCHI SWORD BUT I NEED TO FET 50 OF THESE https://t.co/5KloxnYQOM

Find a locked room to find unimpressive treasures and return to Konda village to interact with Village chief and Jirou to acquire the Amenoma Kageuchi blueprint.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul