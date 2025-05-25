How to get Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is one of the rarest gathering items you can find. This item will be essential in completing quests and building higher-tier tools, but its low drop rate can be a cause for frustration.
To that extent, this article will provide a detailed guide to finding Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
How to obtain Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time are rare items that drop from any Oak tree. These are required to complete “The Oak Tree’s Story” quest, “A Quaint Old Tree” quest, and craft better items as a Carpenter.
Despite having a low drop rate, here are some things you can do to get better odds.
1) Having a higher Woodcutting level
The higher your woodcutting level, the greater your chance of getting an Elder Oak Log from an Oak tree. Therefore, focus on upgrading your Woodcutting skills to maximize your chances of finding an Elder Oak Log.
2) Add buffs while gathering
Now that you know that the higher your Woodcutting level, the better your chances of getting an Elder Oak Log, you can buff your chopping ability to obtain better odds. You can do so by eating a Honey Flan right before chopping an Oak Tree. This will definitely boost your chances.
3) Get a better axe
The final trick you can try is to upgrade your axe. Get a higher quality axe like the Pine Axe to increase your woodcutting damage and, in turn, have higher chances of getting an Elder Oak Log.
This covers everything you need to know about Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and how to boost your chances of getting them. Along with the above-mentioned methods, consider upgrading your Carpenter skills to get the most out of your gathered Elder Oak Logs.
