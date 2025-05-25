How to get Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is one of the rarest gathering items you can find. This item will be essential in completing quests and building higher-tier tools, but its low drop rate can be a cause for frustration.

Ad

To that extent, this article will provide a detailed guide to finding Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Also read — How to find Faraway Iron Ore in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

How to obtain Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time are rare items that drop from any Oak tree. These are required to complete “The Oak Tree’s Story” quest, “A Quaint Old Tree” quest, and craft better items as a Carpenter.

Ad

Trending

Despite having a low drop rate, here are some things you can do to get better odds.

1) Having a higher Woodcutting level

Expand Tweet

Ad

The higher your woodcutting level, the greater your chance of getting an Elder Oak Log from an Oak tree. Therefore, focus on upgrading your Woodcutting skills to maximize your chances of finding an Elder Oak Log.

2) Add buffs while gathering

Now that you know that the higher your Woodcutting level, the better your chances of getting an Elder Oak Log, you can buff your chopping ability to obtain better odds. You can do so by eating a Honey Flan right before chopping an Oak Tree. This will definitely boost your chances.

Ad

Check out — Can you romance NPCs in FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

3) Get a better axe

The final trick you can try is to upgrade your axe. Get a higher quality axe like the Pine Axe to increase your woodcutting damage and, in turn, have higher chances of getting an Elder Oak Log.

Also check out — How to change appearance in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Ad

This covers everything you need to know about Elder Oak Log in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and how to boost your chances of getting them. Along with the above-mentioned methods, consider upgrading your Carpenter skills to get the most out of your gathered Elder Oak Logs.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.