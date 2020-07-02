GTA 5: How to get a fire truck in the game

The Bureau Raid mission in GTA V requires you to obtain a Fire Truck as part of the heist setup.

You can call the Fire Department from your in-game phone and steal the fire truck to complete the setup.

Rockstar Games has always made their love for movies apparent in the GTA games, with every title filled with references to popular and iconic films. Such as an especially gruesome Easter Egg in GTA Vice City that is a reference to the chainsaw scene in Scarface.

Another great reference is in GTA V with an obvious nod to Mission Impossible, is in the form of the mission 'The Bureau Raid'. The mission, if taking the fire truck approach, is an obvious nod to the first movie in the series.

The iconic scene of Ethan Hunt breaking into CIA in Langley and escaping as a fireman is mirrored by Michael and his crew in GTA V.

If you choose the Fire Truck approach, you will need to obtain a Fire Truck as a setup mission. Here's how you can get one without much hassle.

How to get a Fire Truck in GTA V?

There are several mechanics that GTA V doesn't make too apparent, and some can be extremely useful and fun.

One such mechanic is the 'Emergency Services' Contact on your Phone. It allows you to call in an Emergency Service in the game such as Police, Fire Department etc.

To call Emergency Services in GTA V, simply follow these steps:

Pull up your Phone

Select Contacts

Look for "Emergency Services"

Select "Fire Department"

A Fire Truck will promptly show up at your location, and all that's left to do is to hop into the Fire Truck and drive it to Darnell Bros to complete the heist setup.

While you can always drive to the Fire Department in Los Santos to steal the truck from the location, this is a much easier method. It also results in a Gold Star achievement for the mission.

