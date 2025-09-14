The idea of infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerating Masks) might sound like something from a cheat menu, but it's possible in-game through a buried mechanic involving Plasmium Phials, the Crest of the Architect, and a very particular tool setup.

Once triggered, Hornet's Masks begin regenerating on their own, she can not really die, as long as she upholds some conditions. That said, here is how to get infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerating Masks).

How to trigger infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerating Masks)

You’ll know the trick is working when Hornet’s entire health bar turns blue with extra Masks. To activate it, use all of your Plasmium Phial charges. Once empty, look upward and Bind. The Architect Crest then refills your Phials, allowing you to repeat the process without a bench.

After activation, you'll see the masks turn blue in the HP bar to indicate that infinite health is active in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

After using nine Plasmium Phials back-to-back, Hornet’s Masks shift to blue, marking the start of passive regeneration. From this point, Hornet will automatically heal 1 Mask every six seconds.

This stacking would usually reset when resting, but the Architect Crest prevents that, keeping the process alive until the effect is broken.

However, once the regeneration is active, it lasts until you rest at a bench, fast travel, exit to the menu, or die in combat. Any of these actions will cancel the effect, forcing you to redo the Phial-and-Bind sequence.

Tools required for infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerating Masks)

The setup doesn’t hinge on a single tool but comes together through a complete kit of items working in sync. Here’s what you’ll need:

Plasmium Phial : Obtained from the quest Alchemist’s Assistant in the Wormways. Once depleted, it can be refilled by talking to Alchemist Zylotol for 20 Rosaries.

: Obtained from the quest Alchemist’s Assistant in the Wormways. Once depleted, it can be refilled by talking to Alchemist Zylotol for 20 Rosaries. Architect Crest : Found in the Cauldron section of the Underworks, after clearing the Chapel of the Architect. This is the lynchpin, letting you refill Phials without benches.

: Found in the Cauldron section of the Underworks, after clearing the Chapel of the Architect. This is the lynchpin, letting you refill Phials without benches. Multibinder : Bought from Frey in Bellhart for 880 Rosaries after freeing the town and completing the My Missing Courier Wish. It doubles the healing power of Bind, making recovery more efficient even outside of passive regen.

: Bought from Frey in Bellhart for 880 Rosaries after freeing the town and completing the My Missing Courier Wish. It doubles the healing power of Bind, making recovery more efficient even outside of passive regen. Injector Band : Located in Whiteward. Ride the elevator down from the Choral Chamber, drop into the depths, then head right into a hallway where the band lies waiting.

: Located in Whiteward. Ride the elevator down from the Choral Chamber, drop into the depths, then head right into a hallway where the band lies waiting. Druid’s Eyes : Starts as Druid’s Eye, which converts enemy hits into Silk. After collecting seven Mossberries and returning them to the Moss Druid in Moss Grotto, it upgrades into Druid’s Eyes, improving its efficiency.

: Starts as Druid’s Eye, which converts enemy hits into Silk. After collecting seven Mossberries and returning them to the Moss Druid in Moss Grotto, it upgrades into Druid’s Eyes, improving its efficiency. Magnetite Dice: Found by challenging Lumble in the Blasted Steps. Winning his dice game multiple times earns the reward, with timing giving you an edge on rolls.

When combined, these tools create a loop where Hornet never runs out of resources to sustain regeneration.

Fast method for infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerating Masks)

If you don’t mind bending the rules, you can also install the Infinite Health Mod by AzzaMods, which bypasses the in-game setup.

Make sure not to rest on a bench if the infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong is active (Image via Team Cherry)

However, for those chasing the satisfaction of pulling it off legitimately, the whole build offers a unique safety net in the late game.

That concludes our guide on getting infinite health in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerating Masks). For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

