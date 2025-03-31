How to get the Namazu Mount in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Namazu Mount in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary skin for your horse that you can obtain from a chest in the Omi Province. The game offers several cosmetic choices for Naoe and Yasuke's weapons and armor, as well as their horses. One such cosmetic choice, the Namazu Mount, is extremely easy to obtain since the chest is not locked behind a restricted area.

This article will help you locate the Namazu Mount in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating the Namazu Mount in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Namazu Mount in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Namazu Mount in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found inside a chest located near Okishima Island in Lake Biwa of the Omi region. You will be able to reach this island from the city of Azuchi. The Okishima Island is located northwest of the city, and the chest is found in an underwater cave.

Go inside the cave and loot the chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Go to the Azuchi Trade Harbor on the northwest side of the town and commandeer a boat to get to the island if you have yet to synchronize with the nearby Viewpoint. You will need to head to the shore east of the Okishima Kakurega once you reach the isle. From here, dive under the water and swim till you come across a cave. Head inside and keep swimming forward till you reach the chest.

Your Horse's appearance will be altered to that of a mythical Japanese Catfish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Loot the chest to obtain the Namazu Mount in Assassins's Creed Shadows. You can equip your newly found mount by heading to your inventory and selecting the corresponding option. Once done, your horse will resemble the mythical Japanese Catfish after which the cosmetic is named.

For more Assassin's Creed Related content, check out the following:

