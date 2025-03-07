How to get Scarred Scale in Monster Hunter Wilds

Scarred Scale in Monster Hunter Wilds is a particular crafting item that you will need to create gear like armor and weapons. Similar to other titles in the series, the latest game requires you to find different items alongside the parts you get from slaying monsters to craft powerful gear and equipment. The Scarred Scale is one such item, and it can be a bit difficult to obtain.

This article will cover how you can obtain Scarred Scale in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find Scarred Scale in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gawdygog in Scarlet Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Scarred Scale is a crafting material in Monster Hunter Wilds that you cannot find by exploring or killing mobs. Even large monsters will not give this item as a drop if you decide to hunt them down. The only way to get Scarred Scale in Monster Hunter Wilds is by buying it from certain vendors and via the Material Retrieval activity.

The following vendors will sell you the Scarred Scale in exchange for various items.

Gawdygog

Sekka

You can find Gawdygog in the Scarlet Forest's WudWud Hideout in Area 14 of the region. This particular trader won't take any zennies but will trade you items in exchange for Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds. Besides Scarred Scales, you can also find a plethora of items to buy from Gawdygog that might prove useful later down the line.

Another vendor who will sell your Scarred Scales is Sekka, whom you can find near the Suja Peaks of the Accord base camp. This wyverian trader will trade the item in exchange for a Large Goldenscale Vase.

The final method of obtaining Scarred Scales is via Material Retrieval. Find Apar in the Peaks of Accord and enlist her help. She will retrieve items regularly, sometimes bringing Scarred Sacles in Monster Hunter Wilds.

