How to get and use Poisoned Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds

Poisoned Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds can be a very powerful tool in your arsenal while hunting down monsters. As the name implies, this item allows you to inflict poison status effect on monsters, which, in turn, is beneficial to weaken them, leading you to easily take them down. There are a few methods using which you can obtain Poisoned Meat.

This article will explore how you can obtain Poisoned Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to use it.

How to get Poisoned Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can craft Poisoned Meat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

As mentioned previously, Poisoned Meat is a special item that you can use against monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. It can either be crafted or found randomly in the open world area. The latter option is, obviously, completely luck dependent.

Crafting Poisoned Meat is quite easy; you only need two ingredients — Meat and Toadstool. Meat can be obtained by defeating most of the Endemic Lifeforms in the game. You can always check your Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide to see which creatures fall under this category.

Toadstool, on the other hand, can be farmed once you have reached and unlocked the Scarlet Forest region of the map. These will be indicated by a small purple mushroom icon on your map. Toadstools will keep respawning in the same location, so you can wait for a while before you harvest them again.

Combining both Meat and Toadstool will give you Poisoned Meat.

How to use Poisoned Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds

Poisoned Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds is effective against Quematrice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

As previously mentioned, you can use Poisoned Meat to temporarily poison monsters. Simply drop the meat near your target and once it consumes the item, it will be affected by the poison status effect debuff.

Monsters like Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds are susceptible to poison damage, so items like this make hunting easier for you. Besides the Meat, you can use Poison Smoke Bomb or Poison Ammo to inflict the enemies with the debuffs.

