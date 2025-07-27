How to get and use Sacred Salt in Wuthering Waves

Sacred Salt is a new valuable item added to Wuthering Waves with the game's version 2.5 update (released on July 24, 2025). While the jar of white compound might seem simple at a glance, you can trade it with an NPC in the Fabricatorium of the Deep to obtain various in-game resources. Astrites, Shell Credits, and Weekly Challenge Supply Packs are among the items that are available for exchange at the Steward’s Supply Station.

This article further discusses how you can get and use Sacred Salt in WuWa.

How to get Sacred Salt in Wuthering Waves

You can obtain Sacred Salt from Triptych Chests and Melody Orchestration puzzles in Wuthering Waves. They are both scattered around the Fabricatorium of the Deep.

Triptych Chests are different from the traditional treasure chests found in this game, as opening one requires you to win a jackpot.

Open a Triptych Chest to get Sacred Salt (Image via Kuro Games)

These chests appear and work like slot machines. You must hit them to spin the symbols on the screens. They only open when all three icons displayed on the screen match each other. Each Triptych Chest rewards 150 units of Sacred Salt and 20 Astrites.

Solving a Melody Orchestration puzzle also rewards Sacred Salt (Image via Kruo Games)

As for Melody Orchestration puzzles, they offer 300 units of Sacred Salt and 40 Astrites. To solve such a puzzle, draw a path across the numerical tiles. The numbers must be connected in an ascending order, ending at five.

How to use Sacred Salt in Wuthering Waves

Sacred Salt can be exchanged for rewards at the Steward’s Supply Station in the Fabricatorium of the Deep. The NPC you are looking for is called Butler the Steward, who is stationed across the bridge from the Sanctuary of Faith Resonance Beacon.

To unlock the Steward's Supply Station, you must complete the "Dreamcatchers in the Secret Gardens" Story Quest and the "Deep Sea Survey" event.

Steward's Supply Station rewards

The list below contains all the rewards obtainable from the Steward's Supply Station. Each of them has its own separate Sacred Salt cost.

Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion

Advanced Energy Core

Advanced Sealed Tube

MF Whisperin Core

MF Howler Core

MF Polygon Core

MF Tidal Residuum

Basic Ring

Shell Credit

Weekly Challenge Supply Pack

