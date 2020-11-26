The Cayo Perico Heist was recently revealed as the title for the upcoming DLC in GTA Online, scheduled for a December 15 release. In the months leading up to the reveal of the DLC, the update was being touted as the "biggest ever update" in GTA Online.

The scale of this update, from the outset, seems to be far bigger than the Los Santos Summer Special, as was promised by Rockstar. This means Rockstar Games is now 1 for 1 in terms of how it marketed the two upcoming updates for GTA Online.

Players would have to now wait till December 15 to verify the second claim that the update scheduled for the end of the year will be the biggest of all-time. However, preliminary details are already out, which should give a fair idea as to the size and scale of this update.

How GTA 5's Winter Update DLC will be the biggest ever update for the game

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

From what little information is available through Rockstar Newswire, these are some of the new additions in GTA Online:

New Music and Radio Stations

New Weapons

New location for Heist (Freemode not confirmed)

New Heist

New Submarine HQ

The inclusion of a new location itself and the size of an island should be indication enough that Rockstar has bigger things planned for the game going into the next generation of consoles.

The early signs suggest that this DLC will serve as the basis for future updates when the game is eventually released on next-gen consoles as a standalone title.

When comparing this to last year's December DLC, the Diamond Casino Heist, it does seem like this new update will at least match it in terms of scope and size. However, these are only the preliminary details currently available, and Rockstar is sure to reveal more as we near December 15.

The introduction of a new fleet of vehicles would definitely be a welcome addition for GTA Online players and trump the Diamond Casino Heist in terms of changes brought to the game.

As it stands, the update looks promising enough with much-needed music as well as location.

