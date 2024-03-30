How to make Air in Infinite Craft

Creating words like Air in Infinite Craft is a basic but tricky task because it requires players to have an excellent grip on wordplay. Furthermore, newcomers can find such tasks all the more difficult. Note that experimentation is the key to discovering new words in Infinite Craft. Hence, you must try different word combinations to create new ones.
However, some word combinations don't make much sense at first glance. They begin making sense once you get the hang of the title. For instance, the fusion of the words Plant and Jordan creates Basketball in Infinite Craft. This is because the game here associates the word "Plant" with a factory, and the word "Jordan" with the brand, creating Basketball from their fusion.
Let's look at how to create Air in Infinite Craft to understand the game better.
Create Air in Infinite Craft
Creating Air is a relatively simple task and involves seven steps. Following is the step-by-step guide to creating the word:
- Step 1: Add Earth with Water and create Plant
- Step 2: Add Fire with Wind and create Smoke
- Step 3: Add Plant with Smoke and create Incense
- Step 4: Add Incense with Smoke and create Prayer
- Step 5: Add Fire with Prayer and create Candle
- Step 6: Add Candle with Plant and create Oxygen
- Step 7: Add Oxygen with Oxygen and create Air.
After discovering Air, you can create countless other words by making the appropriate combinations.
Different combinations of Air in Infinite Craft to try
Here are some words you can create with Air in Infinite Craft:
- Add Air with Water and create Cloud
- Add Air with Fire and create Storm
- Add Air with Wind and create Tornado
- Add Air with Volcano and create Ash
- Add Air with Tree and create Leaf
- Add Air with Dandelion and create Seed
- Add Air with Wine and create Bubble
- Add Air with Planet and create Atmosphere
- Add Air with Life and create Breath
- Add Air with Fruit and create Banana
- Add Air with Solar System and create Space
- Add Air with Day and create Sky
- Add Air with Pharaoh and create Tutankhamun
- Add Air with Star and create Comet
- Add Air with Raisin and create Balloon
- Add Air with Black Hole and create Vacuum
- Add Air with Banana and create Monkey
- Add Air with Comet and create Meteor
- Add Air with Balloon and create Hot Air Balloon
- Add Air with Meteor and create Meteorite
These are a few examples that might help you understand how the game functions. For more, click the link to learn how to make Death in Infinite Craft.
