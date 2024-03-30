How to make Air in Infinite Craft

Creating words like Air in Infinite Craft is a basic but tricky task because it requires players to have an excellent grip on wordplay. Furthermore, newcomers can find such tasks all the more difficult. Note that experimentation is the key to discovering new words in Infinite Craft. Hence, you must try different word combinations to create new ones.

However, some word combinations don't make much sense at first glance. They begin making sense once you get the hang of the title. For instance, the fusion of the words Plant and Jordan creates Basketball in Infinite Craft. This is because the game here associates the word "Plant" with a factory, and the word "Jordan" with the brand, creating Basketball from their fusion.

Let's look at how to create Air in Infinite Craft to understand the game better.

Create Air in Infinite Craft

Create Air in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating Air is a relatively simple task and involves seven steps. Following is the step-by-step guide to creating the word:

Step 1: Add Earth with Water and create Plant

Step 2: Add Fire with Wind and create Smoke

Step 3: Add Plant with Smoke and create Incense

Step 4: Add Incense with Smoke and create Prayer

Step 5: Add Fire with Prayer and create Candle

Step 6: Add Candle with Plant and create Oxygen

Step 7: Add Oxygen with Oxygen and create Air.

After discovering Air, you can create countless other words by making the appropriate combinations.

Different combinations of Air in Infinite Craft to try

Here are some words you can create with Air in Infinite Craft:

Add Air with Water and create Cloud

Add Air with Fire and create Storm

Add Air with Wind and create Tornado

Add Air with Volcano and create Ash

Add Air with Tree and create Leaf

Add Air with Dandelion and create Seed

Add Air with Wine and create Bubble

Add Air with Planet and create Atmosphere

Add Air with Life and create Breath

Add Air with Fruit and create Banana

Add Air with Solar System and create Space

Add Air with Day and create Sky

Add Air with Pharaoh and create Tutankhamun

Add Air with Star and create Comet

Add Air with Raisin and create Balloon

Add Air with Black Hole and create Vacuum

Add Air with Banana and create Monkey

Add Air with Comet and create Meteor

Add Air with Balloon and create Hot Air Balloon

Add Air with Meteor and create Meteorite

These are a few examples that might help you understand how the game functions. For more, click the link to learn how to make Death in Infinite Craft.

