How to master Farm Lane in Honor of Kings

Farm Lane in Honor of Kings is rich in both gold and experience. Marksmen generally take this lane with Support class heroes aiding them. Since they have relatively lower HP than other hero classes, it is also a vulnerable path that requires carefully thought-out strategies and quick decision-making. In the early game, you should farm rapidly and level up faster to dominate later.

The first thing you should be careful about while taking this lane is to survive longer and contribute more to the team’s income. This article provides some tips for mastering Farm Lane in Honor of Kings.

Best tips to master Farm Lane in Honor of Kings

When you deploy from the base, you should always remember to play safe until the late game. Clear the minion waves while maintaining distance from the enemy Marksman hero and Support. It is vital that you survive longer and refrain from fighting aggressively in the early game. Call for Support when you get surrounded by enemy heroes. Stay within the range of the Outer tower for a good defense when opponents try to jump you.

Let's dive deeper and look at some of the best ways to excel in Farm Lane in Honor of Kings.

Poke enemy Marksman and avoid damage

Poke enemy heroes and avoid taking damage while playing Farm Lane in Honor of Kings. (Image via Level Infinite)

Upon reaching the Outer tower, stay within its range, carefully examine your enemy heroes, and study their actions. Are they playing aggressively or waiting for you to make a move? If you go forward and start fighting recklessly, chances are they might gank and kill you in no time.

Therefore, maintain a safe distance, poke enemy Marksman, and take out minions faster while aiming for the last hit to earn more gold. It can be done by carefully positioning your Marksman hero.

Positioning is crucial

Positioning is crucial while playing Farm Lane in Honor of Kings. (Image via Level Infinite)

Take advantage of ranged attacks and stay safe behind your ally Supporter or Tank Class heroes. Attack the opponent's heroes from a distance while watching for their movement. You can see a lot of brushes in the lane, which can be an excellent hiding spot for enemies to sneak attack.

Keep an eye on the mini-map and view your opponents' positions. Their Mage, Junglers, or Assassins might advance towards you for a quick kill. When you sense imminent danger, quickly go to your nearest tower and play defensively.

If you use heroes like Shouyue or Huang Zhong, plant their vision devices in the brush near the Farm lanes. It can help monitor the opponent's rotation for safe play and avoid getting attacked.

While engaging in team fights, position yourself behind your ally Tank or Support. Being aware of your surroundings is also crucial because enemies can attack you from behind. In such cases, you must retreat and try to save yourself.

If you die, you will miss the opportunity to farm more gold and build your items quickly. It’s also safer not to engage alone and to call for Support when needed.

Farm in abundance

Survive to farm and farm to survive while playing in the Farm Lane in Honor of Kings. (Image via Level Infinite)

Farming is crucial while playing this lane because Marksman are squishy and have low survivability in the early game. They specialize in dealing high damage and are essential for the late game. Only the strongest Marksman can effectively drive the team to victory.

Always try to remain ahead of the enemy’s Marksman, gather more gold, level up faster, and build your items as soon as possible. You can kill Firebeak and Firehawk monsters to earn extra gold.

Take enemy jungle at the right opportunity

Take the enemy's Jungle quickly after winning a team fight. (Image via Level Infinite)

Taking the enemy jungle helps lower their income, which is a perfect strategy to gain an advantage over them. However, carefully scout the environment and keep an eye on the mini-map to view their positions. If you see an enemy Jungler or Assassin approaching, retreat safely. The most effective way to do it is after winning a team fight.

Choose the right items

Choosing the right items based on your hero is crucial while playing Farm Lane. (Image via Level Infinite)

Study the strengths and weaknesses of the hero you use and master their play style. It will help you identify the best items to invest your earnings in and build a robust Farm lane. For instance, Hou Yi benefits from the items that boost crit damage, attack speed, and basic attack damage.

Items like Doomsday, Sparkforged Dagger, and Daybreaker help him become more robust. Calamity, Hunt, Reaver, and Eagle Eye are some of the best Honor of Kings Arcanas for Hou Yi. You can also use the system-recommended build from the Prep menu. However, you'll need to know everything about the items you use and buy them depending on the situation.

Help take Monsters like Overlord, Tyrant, and Tempest Dragon

As a Farm Laner, you can help Jungler take out the Epic Monster, Tyrant because it's closer to the lane. (Image via Level infinite

As a Farm Laner, you are closer to the Epic Monster, Tyrant, which grants Shadow Tyrant Arrival buff to the whole team. You can help your team’s Jungler or Assassins to kill it. Additionally, help your team to take out other objectives, such as Overlord and Tempest Dragon. Your high damage-dealing ability can help take them out quickly and gain valuable buffs.

Because Farm Lane offers the opportunity to gain more gold than others, the chance of getting ganked is higher in this lane. Therefore, don’t feed yourself to the enemy heroes; farm more and become stronger quickly. Remember that the strongest Marksman can turn the tide in battles.

These tips will help you get started on becoming the strongest Farm laner. Practice more, gain map awareness, and devise your unique play style and strategies to crush enemies like insects and carry your team to victory.

Get started with some easy-to-use Marskman heroes in Honor of Kings who will help you get accustomed to the play style and learn more about the Marksman class.

