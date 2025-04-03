You need to learn how to move furniture in Schedule 1 as soon as you log into the game. Provided you have limited space in the beginning, arranging your furniture becomes essential to manage your planters and storage efficiently. If you are not careful at the start, your workspace will quickly become untidy, ultimately hampering your overall progress in the game.

Having said that, here is how to move furniture in Schedule 1.

Method to move furniture in Schedule 1

Before moving furniture in Schedule 1, make sure you have at least one slot empty in your inventory. You will need this to carry your selected furniture. Then, follow these steps:

Go near the piece of furniture that you wish to move and move your cursor over it .

that you wish to move and move your . Press right-click to pick it up (It might often disappear completely and show up in one of your inventory slots).

to pick it up (It might often disappear completely and show up in one of your inventory slots). Go to an empty location where you want to place your furniture.

where you want to place your furniture. If the piece of furniture is in one of your inventory slots, then press the specific slot number .

slots, then press the . Now that you are holding the furniture, simply left-click to place it (skip the previous step if the item is already in your hand).

You can move furniture in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

You can also rotate your furniture before placing it by using the Q and E keys on your keyboard. This helps reorganize your workspace, allowing you to utilize every inch of your facility.

Note that you cannot move a piece of furniture if it still has things stored inside it. For example, if a grow tent has a pot installed inside, it cannot be moved. You will need to move each item separately.

There are also a few items that cannot be moved. For example, the sink in the starting motel.

That covers all you need to know about moving furniture in Schedule 1. It is extremely easy to do and proves beneficial in the long run, especially when you upgrade your facility and increase the number of planters and storage units.

