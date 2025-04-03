How to upgrade Planter in Schedule 1

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 03, 2025 07:43 GMT
A brief overview about upgrading your planter in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Your planter in Schedule 1 is the most important aspect of your gameplay. It dictates your progress as you try to find and deliver to an increasing number of customers each day. Upgrading your planter is important as it becomes extremely difficult to manage with the basic yield from each seed as your number of customers increases.

Here's everything you need to know about upgrading your planter in Schedule 1.

Steps to upgrade your planter in Schedule 1

To upgrade your planter in Schedule 1, first unlock the warehouse. After that, you will have access to the vendor named Oscar. He sells all the items required to upgrade your planter.

Note: You can only use cash to purchase items from Oscar. There is, however, an ATM conveniently located inside the warehouse.

A basic planter in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

You can access this warehouse anytime between 6 pm and 6 am. Once you're ready for an upgrade, get the following items:

  • An upgraded pot - Moisture-preserving pot/Air Pot.
  • Suspension rack.
  • A Grow light of your choice.

Once you have all of the above-mentioned items, head back to your facility to set them up. Make sure to attach your grow light to the suspension rack first before you carry on with the rest of the setup.

It is important to understand that the upgraded pot is the main item, which will increase your product received from each seed to 12 from eight. The rest of the setup is simply to quicken up the growing process, thereby taking less time to manufacture products and increasing your efficiency.

This covers everything you need to know about upgrading your planter in Schedule 1. Although slightly on the expensive side, it is fairly simple to learn and of utmost importance as you level up in the game.

