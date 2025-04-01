Schedule 1: How to unlock Suspension Rack

Suspension Racks in Schedule 1 help you set up grow lights above your plant pots. These are not only efficient but also give your setup a more decorative look. However, these items aren't available at the start of the game and require you to reach a certain level before you can purchase them.

Here's how to unlock Suspension Rack in Schedule 1.

Unlocking Suspension Rack in Schedule 1

Suspension Racks are an important accessory as you progress into the game. Follow these steps to unlock them:

Reach rank Hustler V to get access to the warehouse .

to get access to the . Enter the warehouse and locate the vendor named Oscar .

. Purchase Suspension Racks ($40 each) from him.

Note that the warehouse can only be accessed between 6 pm and 6 am. Moreover, only cash purchases are allowed in the warehouse.

Suspension Racks in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Apart from the Suspension Racks, you can buy advanced pots and grow lights from Oscar. Make sure to get the perfect combination of racks, lights, and pots from him before heading back to set them up.

Your available options for lights are

Halogen grow light ($40)

LED grow light ($80)

Full Spectrum grow light ($200)

Here are the available pots:

Plastic pots ($20)

Moisture-preserving pots ($50)

Air pots ($120)

While setting up your Suspension Rack along with these other items, make sure to attach your light to the Suspension Rack first. You can then carry on with your setup in any order you wish.

This covers everything you need to know about Suspension Racks in Schedule 1. Using this accessory is highly advisable, as it will make your plant-growing process much simpler.

