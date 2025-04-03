How to obtain the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon for Naoe that you can find in the Yamashiro Province. While many other equipment pieces are generally locked behind the castles in the title, you can find specific gears hidden throughout the war-torn lands of Feudal Japan. The Deathbloom Kusarigama is one such weapon that you can unlock fairly early in the game, after you reach the Yamashiro Province.

This article will explain how you can obtain the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to get the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Deathbloom Kusarigama (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Deathbloom Kusarigama for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found near the Sarumaru Shrine in the Little Leaf Glade sub-region of the Yamashiro Province. You might have passed through this location while going to Iga.

You can either take the Deserted Outpost (Yamashiro) or the Hijiyama Watchtower (Iga) viewpoints to get to the Sarumaru Shrine. If you take the former, the shrine will be to your east, while taking the latter route will put it to your west. Head to the marked location and you will soon find yourself at the Sarumaru Shrine in Little Leaf Glade of the Yamashiro Province.

The Kusarigama is inside a chest atop the cliff that you can loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you are there, use your focus mode to find the chest atop a cliff overlooking the Sarumaru Shrine. You can loot it to obtain the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows and gain another Legendary Weapon for Naoe.

