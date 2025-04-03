How to obtain the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon for Naoe that you can find in the Yamashiro Province. While many other equipment pieces are generally locked behind the castles in the title, you can find specific gears hidden throughout the war-torn lands of Feudal Japan. The Deathbloom Kusarigama is one such weapon that you can unlock fairly early in the game, after you reach the Yamashiro Province.
This article will explain how you can obtain the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Location and how to get the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Deathbloom Kusarigama for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found near the Sarumaru Shrine in the Little Leaf Glade sub-region of the Yamashiro Province. You might have passed through this location while going to Iga.
You can either take the Deserted Outpost (Yamashiro) or the Hijiyama Watchtower (Iga) viewpoints to get to the Sarumaru Shrine. If you take the former, the shrine will be to your east, while taking the latter route will put it to your west. Head to the marked location and you will soon find yourself at the Sarumaru Shrine in Little Leaf Glade of the Yamashiro Province.
Once you are there, use your focus mode to find the chest atop a cliff overlooking the Sarumaru Shrine. You can loot it to obtain the Deathbloom Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows and gain another Legendary Weapon for Naoe.
That concludes the guide for finding the Deathbloom Kusarigama in the game. For more articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, check out the following:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows hands-on preview: A leap of faith into a (hopefully) promising future
- How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early
- What are Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops? Rewards and more
- All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map
- How to unlock double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
- Dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained
- All allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to recruit them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.