How to obtain the Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 08, 2025 10:38 GMT
Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin
The Mamushi Snake Hood gives you cooldown on your ally abilities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary armor for Naoe. Many of the best pieces of equiment for both the protagonists will sometimes be found in the open world, and in some cases, you will need to complete the various castles to unlock them. The latter is the case for the Mamushi Snake Hood as it is locked behind one such castle.

We go over how you can find the Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where and how to find the Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be obtained by completing the Omizo Castle in the Omi region of the map. It's to the left of Lake Biwa, in the Ado River Valley area. This castle is in a town with the same name, Omizo.

If you've visited Sakamoto, mainly during the questline regarding the Naginata of the Shinbakufu, travel there and head north following the coastline to reach Omizo. Alternatively, you can travel to Okishima Island, the same place where you can find the Namazu Mount in AC Shadows and take a boat to reach the town of Omizo.

Like any other castles you've completed, you'll need to take out two Samurai Daishos in the Omizo Castle to unlock the Legendary Chest that contains the Mamushi Snake Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Also unlike other fortresses, the chest will be outside the main keep, and looting it will give you the reward.

The Mamushi Snake Hood gives you a massive 33% Cooldown on Ally abilities, allowing you to often call for your allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Angad Sharma
