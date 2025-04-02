  • home icon
How to obtain Shade of Blight Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shade of Blight Naginata in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The Shade of Blight Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon known for its unique ability to trigger Poison Buildup, making it a deadly choice for players who favor affliction-based combat. It is tied to a specific assassination target, and acquiring it requires careful planning. Those looking to add it to Yasuke’s arsenal can obtain it through a Kurai Eikyou target.

Here’s exactly where to find the Shade of Blight Naginata and how to claim it as a reward in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating the Shade of Blight Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Messenger&#039;s whereabouts in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
To obtain the Shade of Blight Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must defeat The Messenger, who is a target displayed in the Kurai Eikyou quest board. You'll get four more targets in this quest in Yamato with different legendary rewards (like Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana).

The Messenger’s location and when to strike him

  • The Messenger is located in the Nara Heartland of Yamato, southeast of Kofukuji Temple. If you spot him during the spring, you'll see him wandering through a field while contemplating. At night, he'll be at Kofukuji Temple, where he will meditate. The opportunity to remove him quietly will present itself afterward.

Rewards for defeating The Messenger

Here are all the rewards you get for defeating The Messenger:

  • Shade of Blight Naginata
  • Adrenaline on Affliction Trigger Engraving
  • 2 Mastery Points
  • 2000 XP

Why the Shade of Blight Naginata is worth it

The Shade of Blight Naginata provides enhanced weapon damage, among many other benefits.

1) Weapon attributes

  • Increased Weapon DPS for more powerful attacks
  • Enhanced Posture DPS to break the enemy's defenses
  • Increased ability damage to improve effectiveness of special usage
  • Poison Buildup to slowly drain the enemy's health
2) Unique Perk

  • 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on Affliction trigger - useful for players who rely on status effects, as it ensures you regain Adrenaline slightly faster

Overall, if you are playing a Poison, Bleed, or Daze build class, this legendary naginata is integral to controlling fights while also dealing damage.

