How do you park in Chief’s Space in The Precinct?

To park in Chief’s Space in The Precinct, you must go to the police station parking lot and replace the Chief’s vehicle with another one. This is among the few things you can do in the game that’s more for fun than for progress. Moreover, it gives you a trophy called Career Limiting Move.
Let's find out how to park in Chief’s Space in The Precinct.
Ways to park in Chief’s Space in The Precinct
Start by driving into the precinct’s parking lot. You’ll find the entrance by circling the station. Once inside, look for a space with a sign on the wall that says 'Police Chief'. That’s the spot you’re after. It usually has an orange muscle car parked in it – that’s Chief Jackson’s vehicle.
Don’t use your police vehicle
To make this work, avoid using your standard police car. Instead, take a civilian vehicle. If you’ve unlocked the skill that lets you break into cars without raising the alarm, use that to get yourself one. You can find a vehicle parked nearby or take one from the street.
How to remove the Chief’s car
There are two ways to move the orange muscle car:
- Push it out by lining your car up and reversing into it until it moves out of the space.
- Break into the Chief’s car, drive it away, and then park your new car in its place.
Either method works.
What do you get for doing this?
You won’t get items or upgrades, but you’ll unlock the Career Limiting Move trophy. It’s a small achievement that counts toward 100% game completion.
That concludes our guide on how to park in Chief’s Space in The Precinct.
