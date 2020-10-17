How to play GTA 5 on mobile by mirroring the game via Steam Link app

GTA 5 is one of the most revered titles from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The latest title from the series is still quite prevalent among the players, and one of the pillars for the success of this game, i.e., GTA Online, boasts a humongous player count.

Many of the older titles from this iconic series are available on PC, consoles, and even mobile phones, and some players even wish to enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile phones. However, this game is not officially available for that platform, though gamers can use Steam Link to do so.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to set up Steam Link and play this title on mobiles.

Play GTA 5 on mobiles by mirroring game using Steam Link app

GTA 5 on Steam Link app

For players to enjoy GTA 5 on the mobile phone, this game must be running on their PC/laptop screen via Steam, and their device must be capable of running it. Also, they must have a good internet connection and a decent mobile phone on the same network. Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They have to download the Steam Link app on the mobile device. Users can click here to visit the app’s page on Google Play Store.

Pair the mobile device to the Steam app

Step 2: They can then pair the mobile device to the Steam app.

Step 3: Players must then click on the start playing button; the screen will transition to the Big Picture Mode, which will get mirrored on to the mobile phone.

Step 4: They can select GTA 5 from the library and press the ‘Play’ button. The game will start, and gamers can enjoy playing this title on their mobile phones.