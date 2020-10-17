Minimum requirements for GTA 5 on PC: Download size, links, and more

GTA 5 is a renowned title from the Grand Theft Auto series. It is the second installment of the HD Era and is still going strong, considering that it came out seven years ago.

This game features a vast open-world for players to roam about and an endless online mode. Due to mass popularity, many users still wish to download it on their PCs, which we discuss in this article.

Download steps for GTA 5 on PC

Players can download GTA 5 from Rockstar Warehouse, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Following are the steps on how they can do so from Steam:

Step 1: Open the Steam Client on the PC and search for GTA 5 in the search bar.

Step 2: Press on the purchase button. After a successful payment, GTA 5 will be added to the library.

Step 3: Next, click on the game present in the library and press on the ‘Download’ button.

After the download and installation processes are complete, players can enjoy playing GTA 5.

Here are the download links to the game:

Size: 72 GB (Source: Steam)

Minimum requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended Requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

