How to solve the Clock Tower puzzle in Blue Prince

The Clock Tower puzzle is one of the many obstacles in Blue Prince. It integrates the in-game time, which you must bend to your will. Solving it can be confusing and annoying, especially if you miss some clues or most of them fly over your head.

This article aims to help you solve the Clock Tower puzzle and make better progress while looking for room 46.

The clock is ticking in the Blue Prince puzzle

The Clock Tower puzzle will require time and effort to solve (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube @Postmode)

To solve the Clock Tower in Blue Prince, you must first gain access to the tower through the draft pool.

Once you have activated the floor plan from the Drafting Studio, run upstairs and get to the top room, where you can spot a large mechanism running the clock and a note on the desk.

A broken piece of ceramic and a swan figurine sit on the note on the desk. The note contains a poem with a few clues. However, the poem is meant to deceive you and throw you off course, so ignore the note.

The actual clue for the puzzle is the time on the large clock and the others by the side, which are moving in real-time in-game.

Note that you can't solve this puzzle whenever you want, and you must wait until 1:30 pm since it is the fixed time on the first clue.

Solving the clock tower puzzle

Time and numbers are key factors to solve this puzzle (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube @Postmode)

You can kill some time by exploring the manor, but you should be at the top of the clock tower at exactly 1:30 pm since a brief cutscene will play out. There is no shortage of clocks in the manor, and you won't have trouble keeping track of time.

After the cutscene, a hidden passage will be revealed, and you will find a handful of grandfather clocks at the end.

There are eight grandfather clocks, with each having a hint for the next clue. You can adjust their arms to turn back time or move forward.

The hints are color-coded but limited to only blue and red:

Red: False

Blue: True

Here is the solution and correct set of times from left to right:

Clock 1: 5:00

Clock 2: 5:08

Clock 3: 5:57

Clock 4: 6:00

Clock 5: 7:00

Clock 6: 8:00

Clock 7: 8:05

Clock 8: 9:00

Once you input the correct time for each clock, your reward will be the Sanctum Key, which can be used to access the Inner Sanctum.

All that hard work changing time just for a tiny key (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube @Postmode)

Once you acquire the Sanctum Key, the puzzle will be complete. You can head back down and continue exploring the estate until you find room 46 in Blue Prince.

Blue Prince is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more news related to the game, check these out:

