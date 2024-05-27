How to Super Glide in Apex Legends

Super Glide is an advanced movement technique in Apex Legends that can help you cover distance fast with the maximum movement speed. It is one of the most difficult tricks to pull off and depends on various factors including timing, hardware, and refresh rate. This is why you will need to put in a lot of practice if you want to be able to consistently perform Super Glides in Electronic Arts’ popular battle royale title.

This article will highlight the best way to Super Glide in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Complete guide for Super Glides in Apex Legends

Here is a step-by-step guide that you can follow to execute Super Glides in Apex Legends:

You will need to bind both your jump and crouch actions to keys that are close to each other and can be hit consecutively with a small gap (for example, C and V).

Head into the Firing Range and go to the platforms in the Agility Course area. This place is great to practice your jump timing.

Agility Course in Firing Range (Image via Electronic Arts)

The first step requires you to perform perfect jumps after mantling on a surface. So you need to climb the first wall and press the jump button just before the climbing animation ends. You must hold down your directional key (forward movement keybind) until the jump ends.

If your character starts climbing the next wall after the jump, you have missed the timing. However, if you simply collide on the wall and then fall on the platform, it is a success.

The next part is correctly timing the jump and then immediately hitting the crouch button. This can be practiced at the small bordered area in the Training Grounds area. You will need to climb these walls and start perfecting the mantle jumps.

Training Grounds in Firing Range (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once you are confident about the jumps, you need to integrate the crouch button press instantly after it.

If you hit a Super Glide, it will propel you from one end of the field to the other with ease.

Super Glide travel distance in Firing Range (Image via Electronic Arts)

It is important to note that Super Glides are very difficult to perform, especially in an actual match. This can only be done with constant practice and effort. You can also utilize various online tutorials to correctly time your jump and crouch inputs. This technique can be executed on almost all climbable ledges.

However, there are a few limitations, like the keyboard polling rate being low or the latency being high. This is why if you are unable to execute this movement technique, you should check the specifications of all your input devices.

That concludes the guide on how to Super Glide in Apex Legends. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and news.

