How to turn off passive mode in GTA: Online on PS4

GTA: Online has a mode called Passive Mode that allows players to freely explore the game world.

This mode can be overwhelming for new users, who might want to turn it of until they are more familiar with the game.

GTA: Online passive mode

GTA: Online can be overwhelming for a new player, and the sheer number of activities and missions available in the game can be intimidating at first.

However, GTA: Online has a very effective tutorial that explains the basic mechanics of the game early on. The rest is up to the user to discover as they play on and put more hours into the game.

The best way to get better at the game, or any game for that matter, is to simply play it more. One of the more useful mechanics in GTA: Online while cruising around in Freemode is the Passive Mode.

Players can choose to go into passive mode if they want to explore the game world in Freemode without getting into it with other players.

Interaction menu in GTA: Online

GTA: Online can be an endlessly chaotic place in free mode, with high-powered military tanks and jets flying all over the place. There can be a lot of people in this mode looking to cause mayhem on a fairly large scale.

You can activate passive mode by using the touchpad button and accessing the interaction menu on the PS4. You can also choose to turn off passive mode the same way you activated it, by using the interaction menu.

Keep in mind that killing enemy players or civilians can cause your mental state to rise, and other players will be able to see you on the map. Sometimes, other players can even place a bounty on your head.

This will cause other players to seek you out on the map actively in hopes of collecting the bounty. Free mode can still be endlessly fun, and is an interesting game mode in GTA: Online.