How to unlock Port City of Guixu Advanced Supply Chest in Wuthering Waves

The Port City of Guixu Advanced Supply Chest in Wuthering Waves may look tricky to unlock initially. However, it involves quite a simple puzzle that can be solved within five minutes. Supply Chests are one of the best ways to farm Union Level, Astrite, and Wood-textured Shard among other resources. An Advanced Supply Chest is the second-rarest type of chest in the game.

This article will provide a quick guide to unlocking the Port City of Guixu Advanced Supply Chest.

Wuthering Waves Port City of Guixu Advanced Supply Chest location and guide

Port City of Guixu Advanced Supply Chest location (Image via Kuro Games)

To unlock the Port City of Guixu Advanced Supply Chest in Wuthering Waves, teleport to the Sea of Flames resonance beacon and head down to find a rod-like structure glowing red. You will find the chest locked on the platform.

Activate your sensor by accessing the utility menu to reveal three red lines connecting to different signal consoles. Follow these red lines and defeat Tacet Discords along the way to solve the three signal console puzzles. The first one can be found in some ruins opposite the chest. The solution for the first signal console involves the following steps:

Drag the blue marker to the right, down, and left.

Drag the green marker down and right

Drag the red marker up, right, down, right, and down

Signal Console 1 solution (Image via Kuro Games)

The second signal console can be found inside a building with a couple of Tacet Discords. Defeat them and activate a device to open the gate guarding the signal console. The solution for the second signal console involves the following steps:

Drag the green marker to the top and right

Drag the blue marker left, down, right, and up

Drag the red marker down, left, down, and left

Signal Console 2 solution (Image via Kuro Games)

The final signal console can be found in a wrecked building behind the chest. Follow the red line and you will be able to find this signal console. The solution for the final signal console can be achieved by following these steps:

Drag the red marker down, right, and down

Drag the blue marker right, down, and left

Drag the green marker down and right

Signal Console 3 solution (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you've activated all three signal consoles, return to the Advanced Supply Chest to find it unlocked. Open it to receive the following rewards:

Union EXP x30

Astrite x20

Shell Credit x6000

Medium Resonance Potion x2

Wood-textured Shard x3

Advanced Resonance Potion x1

Medium Energy Core x1

Basic Resonance Potion x1

Basic Energy Core x1

Completing the We Promise We Deliver exploration quest before unlocking this chest is highly recommended as finishing this quest will remove the Incinero Petals in the Sea of Flames

