"I feel like the 25% is a double-edged sword." - Players debate over Crypto's latest perks in Apex Legends Season 21

Crypto’s latest perks in Apex Legends have finally made him viable in ranked. Crypto mains are rejoicing and many new players are picking up the legend. His Level 2 perks now include the Network Expansion and Quick Point. While Network Expansion increases Crypto's passive and ultimate range by 25%, Quick Point improves the drone's handling.

Redditor u/n988 pointed out that Network Expansion is a double-edged sword as it can catch your team in the Drone’s EMP charge along with the enemy. Here's what he said:

Is Crypto's Perk Network Expansion a double-edged sword in Apex Legends?

Crypto's Level 2 upgrades give you the option to choose between Network Expansion and Quick Ping. Players took to Reddit to discuss which one is better, leading to a debate among Crypto mains. Most players agreed upon the downsides of the increased Drone EMP range where it tends to catch yourself and teammates in the charge.

However, u/X_Ender_X justified using the Network Expansion with the following statement:

The increased drone handling from Quick Ping is quite a niche ability that is only useful in certain situations like retrieving teammate banners from a tough spot. However, Network Expansion gives you a significant edge in a fight by not only increasing the chances of EMP-ing your enemies but also increasing the scan range of the done. This makes him a good recon legend even if it means occasionally getting hit by your own EMP.

Donisi suggested some interesting legend combos to counter the increased EMP range on crypto's drone.

Using another legend’s abilities to bypass the drone's EMP charge can be extremely potent at pushing an enemy team at the right time. Abilities like Wraith’s Portal, Alter’s tactical, and Ash’s ultimate can all be used to temporarily enter into the void where the EMP charge doesn't hit you. However, it will require perfect team coordination, timing, and planning to pull this off.

On the contrary, u/Hovacekz argued that Network Expansion is not that viable in ranked as teams are closer together in the end circle and you'll EMP yourself and your teammates anyway. The increased drone handling however lets you spend less time in the drone as it moves faster and can turn sharply around corners. Here's what he had to say:

No matter which perks you might end up choosing, there's no denying that Crypto is more powerful than he has ever been. Pro players have found excellent team pair-ups with the new legend, making him a crucial part of the meta comp in Apex Legends Season 21.

