Indian game inspired by GTA Vice City reportedly in development

It is possibly the best time to be a gamer in India, what with the country witnessing a paradigm shift and embracing gaming culture with open arms. Games like GTA Vice City, and the GTA franchise in general, have always been trendy in this country, but with the apparent shortage of Indian developers, there haven't been many titles made of the sort in India.

However, that is now changing as more developers are taking on ambitious projects. Earlier this year, one of the most popular games to come out of India, Raji: An Ancient Epic, by Nodding Head Games, was received exceptionally well by audiences and critics.

Quite recently, another game developer based out of India, GameEon, has taken on an extremely ambitious project.

GTA Vice City-inspired Indian title reportedly being developed

In an interview with MoneyControl at the India Game Development Conference on 17th November, GamEon founder Nikhil Malankar detailed its upcoming title as primarily an offline, single-player experience for now. He mentioned that the title could evolve into an online multiplayer experience, as those have recently dominated the gaming zeitgeist in India.

The title will be drawing major inspiration from open-world titans of the industry, like the GTA series, and specifically GTA Vice City, and will be set in Mumbai. The game is currently titled Mumbai Gullies.

In the interview, Nikhil Malankar mentioned that the game has spent nearly five years in development already and that they had kept it under wraps due to the sheer scale of the project.

He was quoted as saying:

"We wanted a game that would represent our city, just like GTA Vice City."

Nikhil Malankar has been an extensive GTA modder and even developed a mod that plastered Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan's face on billboards. The game has been developed for PCs, making this GameEon's first such title after an extensive background in mobile gaming.

