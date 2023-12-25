Is Bully 2 in development after GTA 6?

Bully 2 is something fans of the series have been asking for since the original game's release in 2008. Following a recent GTA 5 leak, it seems fans have found evidence of the highly anticipated potential sequel to one of Rockstar's most beloved (and overlooked) IPs, Bully, to be in development, or at least in the pre-production phase.

The information is surface-level and limited to lines of texts data-minded in the recent GTA 5 leak. However, it hints at Rockstar working on other titles, or at least planning to do so, following the release of its recently announced and hotly anticipated latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise: GTA 6.

The leaks also contain minor gameplay-related information on Grand Theft Auto 6 and evidence of DLCs that were previously in development for GTA 5 but got canceled. The leaks are part of the data breach that Rockstar Games recently faced, where the hackers also managed to grab hold of GTA 5's source code.

Note: Given that the information mentioned in this article comes from an unofficial source, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Recent Rockstar Game leaks suggest that Bully 2 potentially being in development

The recent leaks mostly comprised details regarding GTA 5's source code and information on other Rockstar Games projects, including Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6, and even canceled IPs like Agent. Among everything leaked online, there were also traces of Bully 2, including the game's concept art and story details.

While the leaks only give a superficial glimpse at what could be just a concept or even a long-canceled project, it might also hint at something Rockstar Games is planning to work on following GTA 6's release. Notably, Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive have not officially confirmed anything regarding the leaks.

Despite being a fairly different game compared to what Rockstar is usually known for, Bully is still among one of the studio's most beloved IPs. This is partly due to the game's phenomenal writing and a rather unique open-world setting. Despite the story being fairly linear, it's considered by many as one of the best narrative offerings from Rockstar.

It's no surprise that fans are clamoring for years to get a sequel. However, with Rockstar primarily focusing on two of their biggest IPs, i.e., GTA and Red Dead Redemption, Bully 2, as it stands, is a distant dream. While the leaks might suggest otherwise, until Rockstar Games announces anything officially, it's better not to have bigger hopes.