GTA 5: Does the game support Cross-Platform?

GTA: Online is one of the best online multiplayer experiences. It, however, does not support cross-platform play.

Cross-Platform allows the players to play over different platforms and consoles such as PC, PS4 and Xbox.

Games that support cross-platform matching are the ones that allow the game to be played across platforms such as PS4, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. GTA: Online provides one of the biggest multiplayer experiences. However, it does not support cross-platform matching.

Cross-platform isn't restricted to those platforms, but they are the most popular ones in the current-gen. Games that allow cross-platform can be played with friends on different consoles.

For example, you can play the same game on your PC with your friends who might own the game on PS4. In some cases, cross-platform or crossplay will also allow you to carry over your progress from one platform to another.

GTA 5 and Cross-Platform

GTA: Online is one of the best online multiplayer experiences available, and was recently available for free on Epic Games Store.

This led to a huge number of people downloading the game on their PC. They might have owned the game on other consoles such as PS4 or Xbox. However, they couldn't transfer their progress from those platforms to PC.

Even though you can link your PSN or Xbox Live account to your Epic Games Account, it does not result in a transfer of progress and stats. Players would have to start from scratch and play the game all over again.

Cross-Platforming is a much-debated but popular feature of games like Fortnite, Rocket League and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone.

It has been quite a while since GTA: Online has been up, but Rockstar hasn't provided cross-platform support for it, or for their more recent title, Red Dead Redemption: Online.

It looks like Rockstar wouldn't be supporting cross-play for their games. However, there might be hope with GTA VI and its online component.

