Is Hyacine worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.3?

Hyacine is an upcoming 5-star character who follows the Remembrance Path in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. HoYoverse, the developers of the title, introduced the said Path recently in version 3.0. Players can pull for the unit during the first phase of the upcoming patch when her banner becomes available. Since she is a new character, Trailblazers might wonder if they should get the unit when she debuts or not.

If you have HP scaling units such as Castorice or Mydei added to your collection in Honkai Star Rail, then you should get Hyacine. Otherwise, we recommend saving your Stellar Jades for future units.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Hyacine’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.3

As players already know, Hyacine follows the Remembrance Path and specializes in healing her allies by working together with her memosprite, Ica. Hence, if you want to make sure your HP scaling team/DPS units can deal damage with their full potential, then this unit is an excellent choice.

Other than that, Hyacine’s memosprite, Ica, deals a decent amount of damage depending on how much HP it has regenerated.

Is Hyacine worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.3?

As previously mentioned, you should get/pull for Hyacine only if you already have DPS characters or team compositions that scale with HP. For example, if you have Mydei or Castorice, whose kits primarily scale with HP, then Hyacine will be able to boost their efficiency on the battlefield.

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

In Castorice’s case, Hyacine can regenerate the entire team’s HP with her abilities, allowing the former to gain Newbud charge at an extraordinary rate. The faster Castorice accumulates Newbud charge, the faster she can summon Netherwing, her memosprite.

Besides that, since Ica’s outgoing damage scales with how much HP the unit regenerates, if Hyacine is placed in a HP-scaling team, she will be able to heal an absurd amount of health in between every Ica attack. That means her memosprite can deal a significant amount of damage every time it hits the targets.

