Is If Time Were a Flower worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.1?

If Time Were a Flower is set to be released alongside Tribbie’s banner in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Like other signature Light Cones in this gacha title, this one is tailor-made for the upcoming Hamorny character and boosts almost all of her ability's potency by a considerable amount. Since Tribbie is a unique buffer in Honkai Star Rail, players might wonder if they should obtain her LC alongside the character.

Ad

To put it in writing, yes, you should obtain If Time Were a Flower in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 even if you are not getting Tribbie.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

If Time Were a Flower’s unique effect and why you should pull it in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

If Time Were a Flower in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want a reason to obtain If Time Were a Flower even without Tribbie, you should take a look at the upcoming Harmony Light Cone’s unique effect in Honkai Star Rail:

Ad

Trending

Aspiration (unique effect): Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. After the wearer launches a Follow-up ATK, additionally regenerates 12 Energy and gains “Presage,” lasting for 2 turns. While the wearer has “Presage,” all ally targets’ CRIT DMG increases by 48%. When entering battle, the wearer regenerates 21 Energy and gains “Presage,” lasting for 2 turns.

After looking at the effects Tribbie’s signature Light Cone grants the character wielding it, it is safe to say that you should roll for this piece of gear in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. The LC works exceptionally well with CRIT-scaling buffers such as Sunday, Sparkle, Bronya, and more. Hence, if you don’t want to roll Tribbie, but are looking to upgrade your CRIT-scaling Harmony characters, If Time Were a Flower is the gear for you.

Ad

Moreover, the Light Cone can boost the user’s Energy Regeneration by granting them some ultimate Energy. This is exceptionally beneficial for all buffers as they can trigger their ultimate more often, making sure their allies’ buffs do not run out.

To summarize, you should pull for If Time Were a Flower during Honkai Star Rail 3.1 even if you have no plans of getting the upcoming 5-star character, Tribbie.

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.