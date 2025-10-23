Is Marvel Rivals Zombies on PS4?

Marvel Rivals Zombies mode is officially live as part of the Halloween event. It is the first PvE mode in the game where you fight against endless wave of zombies in a party of up to 4 players. If you have watched the trailer, you might've noticed that it displayed logos for all supported platforms except the PlayStation 4 in the end.

Many players might be wondering if the new game mode is available on PS4. Unfortunately, the answer is no, Marvel Rivals Zombies is not available on PlayStation 4.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the availability of the Zombies mode on PS4.

Why is Marvel Rivals Zombies not on PS4?

Marvel Rivals officially launched on PlayStation 4 on September 12, 2025, during Season 4. The game runs fairly well, supporting 1080p at 30 FPS on the standard console and up to 60 FPS at 1440p on PS4 Pro. However, it still falls short compared to PlayStation 5, that supports up to 120 FPS on both PS5 and PS5 Pro using the HFR mode.

Rivals - Leaks & Info @RivalsLeaks ‼️MARVEL RIVALS PVE PS4 Due to performance limitations, the PS4 platform will not support this gameplay mode. #MarvelRivals

According to the official blog, Marvel Rivals Zombies mode isn't available on PS4 due to performance limitations. PlayStation 4 is over a decade old and struggles to run many modern games. The new PvE mode features an endless wave of procedurally generated zombes that might be too intensive for the console's hardware compared to the PvP game modes.

For now, Marvel Rivals Zombies is available to play for free on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

That’s everything you need to know about the availability of the Zombies game mode on PS4.

