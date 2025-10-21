  • home icon
5 major announcements to expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 21, 2025 09:54 GMT
We look at the announcements to expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
We look at the announcements to expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Ever since the developers revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream schedule, the community has been excited. The broadcast is expected to feature the upcoming banners, characters, events, and more. Among them, the developers will also showcase some major announcements. As the livestream hasn’t premiered yet, Trailblazers might wonder what they should expect from it.

This article lists five major announcements you can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

5 announcements to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program livestream

1) Cyrene character showcase

Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene’s character showcase during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is something almost all Trailblazers are eagerly waiting for. As usual, the hosts are expected to announce what this character can do on the battlefield.

Additionally, we will get a quick glimpse at Cyrene’s animations, which are expected to be remarkable, as she is the only new 5-star that will debut in the upcoming version 3.7 patch. Furthermore, being a Remembrance unit, Cyrene can summon a memosprite.

2) Version 3.7 gacha banners

Another announcement players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program is the upcoming gacha banners. As Cyrene is scheduled to debut during the update, she will be featured in one of the gacha banners. Additionally, the rerun characters remain unknown, as there have been no leaks regarding them.

By the process of elimination, Hyacine, Cipher, or Castorice are expected to be announced as rerun characters during the livestream. Since it is not confirmed, players must wait until the livestream to know more about the upcoming banners.

3) New Planar Ornament sets

The hosts of the upcoming livestream are expected to announce two new Planar Ornament sets, which were leaked when the HSR 3.7 Closed Beta test commenced. The trustworthy source, Hakush.in, made the information public and showcased the sets' effects. Amphoreus, The Eternal Land, is one of the sets that is curated for Remembrance characters. On the other hand, Tengoku @Live Stream is for DPS characters who consume lots of Skill Points.

These Ornaments will likely be added to the “Planar Extraction” feature alongside a brand-new challenge. Like most stages, players will likely need to spend 40x Trailblaze Power to farm them.

4) New area

HoYoverse releases a new map every single update, and the upcoming one is expected to introduce one as well. A leak from Seele Leaks showcases a new area that will likely be added to the game when the upcoming patch drops. A new map means players can obtain a considerable amount of Stellar Jade by exploring it. Since it will be from Amphoreus, the map is expected to feature the Nymphs, Golden Scapegoat puzzles, and more.

Hence, players can expect an announcement in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream about it.

5) Brand-new permanent game mode

Lastly, a permanent game mode named Currency Wars is expected to debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. It was teased during the previous special program livestream. Since Currency Wars is a new mode, the hosts are expected to briefly discuss its gameplay and core mechanics. The explanation will allow players to understand how the game mode will work.

Like every permanent game mode, a part of it will likely be featured as a limited-time event, like Gold and Gears and Divergent Universe.

For more articles related to this HoYoverse title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

More from Sportskeeda
