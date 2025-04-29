Marathon Alpha Test: End date and time for all regions

The Marathon Alpha Test will conclude on May 4, 2025, at 10 am PT. Bungie kicked off the closed alpha test for their upcoming shooter on April 23, 2025, and a lucky few got their hands on the game ahead of its release. While the alpha test wasn't the complete picture of what fans can expect from the release, it was more than enough to give them an idea of how the game would play out.
Unfortunately for those who are still enjoying the game, the alpha test isn't going to last forever. As with all good things, this test will conclude, post which players won't be able to access the game until the next test drops.
Although we have already shared the end date and time for the closed alpha test, depending on your current region of residence, this date and time might appear a little different. Hence, in this article, we will take a closer look at the end date and time for the Marathon Alpha Test in different regions.
When does the Marathon Alpha Test end? (Answered)
Given below are the Marathon Alpha Test end date and time for different regions:
As seen from the table above, the Marathon Alpha Test will end in China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, on May 5, 2025. However, this is due to time zone differences. If they do decide to give players a few additional days to play, we'll update the table to reflect the latest intel.
The Alpha Test for Marathon will end in all the regions simultaneously. The table is simply here for fans from different parts of the globe to refer to when the alpha test concludes in their respective regions.
That covers everything that you need to know about the end date and time for the Marathon Alpha Test.
