Marathon Alpha Test: End date and time for all regions

The Marathon Alpha Test will conclude on May 4, 2025, at 10 am PT. Bungie kicked off the closed alpha test for their upcoming shooter on April 23, 2025, and a lucky few got their hands on the game ahead of its release. While the alpha test wasn't the complete picture of what fans can expect from the release, it was more than enough to give them an idea of how the game would play out.

Ad

Unfortunately for those who are still enjoying the game, the alpha test isn't going to last forever. As with all good things, this test will conclude, post which players won't be able to access the game until the next test drops.

Although we have already shared the end date and time for the closed alpha test, depending on your current region of residence, this date and time might appear a little different. Hence, in this article, we will take a closer look at the end date and time for the Marathon Alpha Test in different regions.

Ad

Trending

When does the Marathon Alpha Test end? (Answered)

Given below are the Marathon Alpha Test end date and time for different regions:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) May 4, 2025, at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) May 4, 2025, at 11 AM Central Time (CT) May 4, 2025, at 12 PM Eastern Time (ET) May 4, 2025, at 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) May 4, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 4, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 4, 2025, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 4, 2025, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) May 5, 2025, at 1 AM (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) May 5, 2025, at 2 AM (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 5, 2025, at 3 AM (next day) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) May 5, 2025, at 5 AM (next day)

Ad

Also read: "How do you expect people to take your game seriously": Fans are not happy with MnK aim assist in Marathon

As seen from the table above, the Marathon Alpha Test will end in China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, on May 5, 2025. However, this is due to time zone differences. If they do decide to give players a few additional days to play, we'll update the table to reflect the latest intel.

Ad

Ad

The Alpha Test for Marathon will end in all the regions simultaneously. The table is simply here for fans from different parts of the globe to refer to when the alpha test concludes in their respective regions.

Also read: Bungie's new FPS, Marathon, may be dead on arrival if they don't remove this feature

That covers everything that you need to know about the end date and time for the Marathon Alpha Test.

Ad

For the latest news on Marathon, make sure to check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.