Most popular teams in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos

The Memory of Chaos stages were renewed in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. With this refresh, players can now challenge the stages once again and acquire a generous number of Stellar Jades. Right after the activity’s reset, @StarRailVerse1 posted a list that showcases the previous MoC’s most popular team compositions. This helps players pick a team to complete the current MoC cycle.

This article lists the 10 most popular team compositions in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos.

10 most popular Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos team compositions

According to the post on X by @StarRailVerse1, the top 10 most picked team compositions in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos are as follows. While the previous MoC was live, numerous players have completed the activity. Among all, this list was created based on reports from 10949 players who have cleared all the stages with 3 stars.

Firefly, Lingsha, Ruan Mei, and Fugue – 12.42% Robin, Aglaea, Sunday, and Huohuo – 6.29% Fugue, Rappa, Ruan Mei, and Lingsha – 5.94% Topaz & Numby, Feixiao, Robin, and Aventurine – 4.37% Acheron, Aventurin, Jiaoqiu, and Pela – 3.55% Robin, Jing Yuan, Sunday, and Aventurine – 3.32% Herta, The Herta, Remembrance Trailblazer, and Aventurine – 3.18% Dr. Ratio, Robin, Aventurine, and Topaz & Numby – 0.68% Lingsha, Ruan Mei, Fugue, and Harmony MC – 0.55% Jingliu, Huohuo, Sunday, and Robin – 0.42%

Firefly in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Break Effect playstyle still features one of the best meta-defining team compositions. Hence, Firefly’s Super Break team being on top is not a surprise to most Trailblazers. Originally the composition used to feature two Harmony units – Ruan Mei and Harmony MC. Later the latter was replaced by Fugue after her release in version 2.7.

Besides Firefly’s Super Break team, we can also see Rappa and Lingsha’s BE compositions on this list. Since the latter needs all six Eidolons to deal damage effectively, her Super Break team boasting a 0.55% pick rate is expected.

Aglaea from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from BE teams, several Hypercarry and Follow-up Attack team comps can be seen on this list. Among all Aglaea’s composition was picked the most with a 6.29% pick rate. Following this Remembrance character, we can see Acheron and Jing Yuan’s teams with 3.55 and 3.32% pick rates, respectively.

Moving over to the FUA comps, Feixiao’s Follow-up Attack composition was used by Trailblazers the most in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos.

