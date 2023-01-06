Beta Squad's Sharky talks about YouTube Editions and shares his insights into content creation

Last month, Sportskeeda had the opportunity to sit down with the popular YouTuber Sharmarke Mohamud, aka Beta Squad’s Sharky, who shared his insights regarding content creation and talked about his involvement in YT UK’s new series YouTube Editions.

The fresh miniseries aims to promote niche content for viewers by trying to answer the question: "What do creators watch on YouTube?" It features well-known personalities associated with the red platform revealing who they watch in their free time. This gives smaller content creators a spotlight.

The YouTube Editions episode on football featured Sharky and StuntPegg discussing individuals that inspired them to take up content creation as a profession. Moreover, they gave a shoutout to personalities on the red platform that they regularly watch.

Popular for his football content, pranks, challenges, and also his SDS podcast, Sharky took us through his YouTube journey, his motivation to start on the platform, and the formation of Beta Squad. He also discussed how he juggles so many channels and shared his opinion on the current YouTube scene. Moreover, he talked a bit about football and his hopes for Arsenal and Messi.

Note: This interview was conducted before the World Cup finals, so keep in mind that Sharky didn't know that Argentina would be lifting the World Cup that weekend.

sharky @ohnosharky from filming podcasts every monday in my bedroom to attending the greatest world cup final of all time. SDS for life from filming podcasts every monday in my bedroom to attending the greatest world cup final of all time. SDS for life ❤️ https://t.co/MdXK1BTZyL

"It was pure luck": Sharky discusses how his YouTube journey started

Q. Thanks for sitting down with us Sharky. Let’s get right into it, shall we? You’re obviously one of the biggest content creators on the UK scene right now; you have a million followers on TikTok. You have almost a million subscribers on your YouTube. You're really to a mil, aren't you?

A. Yeah, I should be more consistent.

Q. Yes, you should. And, of course, you have the Beta Squad, which is blowing up. So what is it like to be such a popular YouTuber? Now that you are in Qatar, you are being recognized a lot there, too, I’m sure?

A. (Laughs) That's a good question. Yeah, I didn’t realize how big of an audience we had out here, but then I realized a lot of English-speaking countries... because I know Qatar is an Arabic-speaking country, but like, if you speak English, then there’s a good chance you know of the Beta Squad and a lot of other UK YouTubers, which is amazing, and for me.

It’s sick and amazing because I’ve been doing this for so long, so it’s like, getting the recognition and growing with my friends. It’s so cool to brush shoulders with YouTubers that I was a fan of growing up or like when I started. Now, we are competing with them. I’m just happy to be discussed in the same conversation. So, it’s sick, man. I’m just happy to be here.

Q. You're not just a content creator in the conventional sense, you also interview and do a lot of sports shows. I saw your live interview with Slim. Do you have any tips for beginners like me?

A. You seem fine. I couldn't tell (laughs).

In my head, I’m always trying to make the person I’m talking to feel comfortable. Even though we both know that it’s an interview, I don’t want them to feel like it is. Loosen them up a bit. Have a normal chat with them while, at the same time, get to the points that you want to get to and organically steer the conversation towards them.

I know what the viewer might want to see, especially if I interview Slim or another YouTuber, or a football player. I know what questions the viewers want to hear answered, but I don’t want to make it feel structured.

So it’s like, making the person feel comfortable, at the same time, ticking the boxes in your head and getting the right questions answered. I’ve been doing this for quite some time now, so that’s sort of my strategy.

Q. Correct me if I’m wrong but you started uploading on the Sharky YouTube channel seven years ago when you were 20?

A. 19, I was 19.

Q. So what motivated you to start uploading content on YouTube?

A. For me, I think it was pure luck. I didn't really grow up watching YouTube heavily. Obviously, I was a fan of some of the people, but I became a big fan after I started. I was bored one summer. I was uninspired. I had just finished college, and I started watching YouTube videos, and I fell in love. SpencerOwen’s YouTube channel Spencer FC, Hashtag United… I started watching videos, and I got hooked. I was like, "I want to do this."

And the way my brain works — I don’t have a camera, I don't know what an SD card is. I didn't even know how to edit. But I wanted to start this. My friend had a camera. My friend was good at Photoshop, so I just assumed he was good at editing. And I was like, "Yo, let’s go. Let’s make a video." And we just made a video. He edited it for me, and the rest is history.

I met Chunkz very early on in my YouTube career. A month into making videos, I came across Chunkz. We are the same age. We lived ten minutes from each other on the street, you know? And from there, it just carried on getting bigger. We just never stopped and snowballed into something big.

Q. You have transformed your content a lot over the years, having started YouTube doing FIFA videos. Now you are in Beta Squad; you do Sharky Does Sports…

A. And now I dance on TikTok!

Q. Yeah. So, do you think the content on YouTube has changed significantly over the years, and is content diversification the formula going forward?

A. I mean, if it works for you. Content is always changing, and the thing that is so sick about YouTube is you can put up absolutely anything you want. There’s an audience for everything. You can have a big audience making cooking videos and recipes. You can be a personal trainer. You can do a podcast. You can do mukhbangs. You can do beauty videos and makeup videos. You can do football videos. You can do prank videos. Like, anything you want to do, you can do.

I sometimes get hooked and watch people build tables, you know? Build houses and stuff. And I love it! So, you can do anything on YouTube, and content is always evolving. It’s also, like, it’s open, and it’s a wide range.

Q. How does that translate to viewer retention?

A. I just like creating content that I enjoy at the time. I don’t play FIFA videos; it won't be genuine. I want the audience to fall in love with me first and the content second. If they are watching me first, then they want to watch what I’m enjoying. If it’s just content only first, then I’m making content that I might have grown out of, but I’m doing it because they like watching that.

So, I’m like, cool. I want to build my personality and get to a point, hopefully, where they want to keep watching me doing, and whatever I like to do. As I’m getting older, my interests change, you know? I want them to grow with me and be like, "Oh, this is what Sharky is into now. I wanna watch that."

And I get bored easily, you know. That’s why I stop certain events…. I wouldn't put it past me to do something completely different next year.

Beta Squad, SharkyLive, Sharky Does Sports: Does one Sharky rule them all?

sharky @ohnosharky - My podcast is currently in the top 1% most followed on Spotify.

- My group with my best friends just got listed at 4th by YouTube for top creators this year.

- My clothing line I started with my cousin sold out its first release in the first hour.



Alhamdulilah for everything🥹 - My podcast is currently in the top 1% most followed on Spotify.- My group with my best friends just got listed at 4th by YouTube for top creators this year.- My clothing line I started with my cousin sold out its first release in the first hour.Alhamdulilah for everything🥹 https://t.co/JkwrLsHZ26

Q. You said you get bored easily, right? So, Beta Squad was ranked the top #4th creator on YouTube UK for this year, and your podcast SDS (Sharky Does Sports) is among the top 1% most followed on Spotify. Are there different Sharkys for different types of ventures, or does the content overlap enough for you to not bother?

A. Um, a mix of both, for sure. Yeah, there’s different Sharkys, 'cause, like, there’s the Beta Squad Sharky; that’s me and my friends. There are big characters on there, like Niko, Chunkz, Aj, and Kenny. And there, I, maybe, have a role where I take a sort of backseat, and I try to be what they need me to be and all that stuff. Lots of little jokes and oneliners. Maybe I’m not a big character on there, but when I do my podcast, I'm the main host, so maybe I do more of the talking on that.

Also, Beta Squad is the biggest thing I’m in, so a lot of viewers know me from there. So, it’s like a branch off of that. So, if there are Beta Squad fans that also like football, they might come and watch my podcast, and so, I might be Sharky from Beta Squad, but I’m talking about football. I can’t change anyway. I’m being myself wherever I can be. But someplace else, I might talk more or be in a more leading role.

Q. As you said, you sort of have different Sharkys for Beta Squad, your main channel, and Sharky Does Sports. Is it a viable strategy for YouTubers starting out? Should they also look at diversifying their content through various channels to achieve your level of success?

A. Yeah, so not everyone has multiple channels, and people are completely fine. A lot of people have their individual channels, such as the Beta Squad, and I guess it depends. For me, I have too many different interests, and I couldn't put it all on the same channel as it didn't make sense. I can't put a football podcast on the same channel where I'm making challenge videos and all that stuff because my audience will be, like, confused. So for me, I had to make separate channels.

But not everyone has to, you know? You can diversify your content all on one channel; you never know. You can do vlogs, challenges, and other stuff on one channel. For me, it worked better this way.

Sharky talks about YouTube Editions and his favorite Sidemen character

Q. I watched your YouTube Editions episode with StuntPegg. I have two questions. First, what is YouTube Editions, if you could elaborate for our readers? Secondly, why do you think Tobi is better than KSI?

A. (Laughs) So okay, let’s talk about YouTube Editions first before we talk about the Sidemen question, the question StuntPegg set me up for.

So, I was approached by YouTube to create my Editions, so it's basically that they have different content creators from different backgrounds. Big Zuu was involved in it. He’s like a friend of mine doing cooking videos, and myself and StuntPegg are involved in the football scene, so what we had to was... we sat down with each other, and we discussed some of our favorite football content creators. Big or small, upcoming or established.

It was a really good conversation because StuntPegg; I’m a fan of her work myself. She makes football content like I do. She discusses football and all that kind of stuff. We need to get a collab going on, but it hasn't happened yet. But yeah, we sat down and talked about all of these content creators, and it’s on my channel, SDS. If anyone watches it, I would love for them to go on and leave a comment below about all the football content creators that they watch so I can find more.

Because I'm only one person, I don't know everyone that makes football content. As I said, YouTube is so big, and there are so many creators. It was a good chat. We sat down and spoke about creators. She talked about who she likes to watch, who motivates her because, at the end of the day, we are also viewers.

I watch YouTube more than anything else, even though I’m a content creator. We had a good chat about Spencer Owen. We are both inspired by him and would love more people to get involved.

Q. And the Sidemen question?

A. The Sidemen question, ah. She just tells me out of the blue, I think she would have said this if I said any answer. She goes, "Who is your favorite Sidemen member?" And I go, "Tobi?" And then she goes, "Why not KSI?" Like, what? You asked me to give you one person. And obviously, I like more than one of them. I like all of them.

Q. Can you rank them then?

A. No, come on, bro. I’ll be killed. But Tobi is good, like, all of the times that I've met him was a good experience. I've had good experiences with everyone, but he... we relate to each other more. Like, we both had the same kind of upbringing, so it’s more like he gives me a hug. If I’ve tweeted that I'm down or he senses that I'm down, he’d DM me to see if I’m alright. So, I’ve always had a soft spot for Tobi. But I like all of them, man. They are the Sidemen.

Sharky opens up about his relationships with other Beta Squad members

Q. So, Sharky. I saw the Beta Squad manager on a podcast from earlier this year. he described your group as a “super group of best mates.” Could you talk to us about how Beta Squad came to be and why all of you are so close?

A. Super group of best mates, damn, hyping us up. Yeah, it just came about. We all met in the early days of YouTube. I met Chunkz when I had 100 subscribers; he had about the same. Aj didn't even have a channel. He was taking pictures. Um, Niko, I think, had been doing YouTube the longest. So we met them really early as well. For two years straight, we would go to Chunkz’s house to make videos and bang out three or four videos… eventually were like, "Why not live together and grow and push our content even more?"

From that, Beta Squad was born. We lived in a house together, and we were like, "We live together, might as well make a channel." We did it, and we haven't looked back since.

Q. Who’s the number one most requested person that fans want you to add to the Beta Squad?

A. They love when we get, like, Yung Filly and Darkest Man on the show 'cause they are basically unofficial Beta Squad members, you know? They could just come in, and nothing changes. Nowadays, we have a lot of other guests on. We had Trent Alexander-Arnold recently, and we’ve got a few others that we will release soon. We’re working on collabs as well, big collabs for the audience in case they get sick and tired of just us.

"I’m a Messi guy so...": Sharky picks his favorite Ronaldo

Q. Speaking of Trent, who’s the biggest footballer or sportsperson that you've ever met?

A. Oh, R9. R9 on this trip, Ronaldo. R9 is sick, can't get much bigger than that!

Q. Is he the better Ronaldo?

A. Good question, I’m a Messi guy so… Nah, Cristiano Ronaldo. Come on, you've got to give it to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Q. Interesting. I saw a recent Tweet where you posted a picture of Messi and the Louis Vuitton case with Ronaldo edited out; what’s going on there? Is Argentina taking it home?

A. I’m a Messi fan, you know? I’ve got an agenda. The agenda’s gotta keep agending. You gotta rile up the Ronaldo fans. Messi is in the world of his own, man. He’s in his own category… I need Messi to win the World Cup. For me, personally, I want him to win it for me. I don't care about anything else. But France is too strong, so I don’t know.

Q. Plans on meeting Messi on the trip?

A. In my dreams, I’ve met him a few times, maybe. I don’t know, man. He doesn't really do much content with like presenters and stuff. He doesn't speak English. He might speak English, but he doesn't perfectly speak English. Maybe, I need to learn some Spanish.

Sharky just needs Arsenal to finish in the top four

Q. It’s no secret that you're an Arsenal fan.

A. Loud and proud!

Q. On a scale of 1-10, how sure are you that they will mess it up before the season ends?

A. (Laughs) Who do you support?

Q. Not Arsenal, for sure.

A. I can tell, yeah. We are not going to mess it up. For me, messing up doesn't mean not winning the league because we had no right to be winning the league this year anyway. Messing up for me is if we don’t get the Champions League when we are five points clear before Christmas. No team in the Premier League has ever been in our position right now and not finished in the Champions League position.

If we don't do that, then that’s not messing up. If we get second or third and still qualify for the Champions League, that’s not messing up. We're not trying to win this season anyway, we’re trying to get fourth. We came fifth last season, and we came eighth two seasons in a row before that. If we come second or third, I’m happy. Progression, Champions League football.

Q. How excited were you to be sharing the field with Mikel Arteta?

A. Oh yeah, I had the opportunity to make a video with Arteta. Obviously big Arsenal fan. Big Arteta fan as well from the start. I supported him throughout, was never #artetaout when fans were. Obviously, football fans are very reactionary. Arsenal lost some games last season and were at the bottom of the league, and suddenly everyone is screaming, "Arteta out."

I was a big fan, so getting the opportunity to actually make content with him; it was sick 'cause you get to see him up close, and he got really involved. He was helping us, telling do this next time or that next time. He’s right-footed, but he only used his left foot the whole time… Arteta was amazing. I wish I had more time, but maybe that will come one day. In this job, anything can happen.

Q. Speaking of collaborations, what was it like having IShowSpeed on Beta Squad? Did you meet him in Qatar?

A. Yeah, no, I haven't heard from him since doing the video. He’s got a lot going on, he’s everywhere, you know? He’s taken the internet by storm this year, he’s flying. You can’t avoid him, and you don’t want to because he’s such a good character. Still so young, he’s got a bright future. Football changed his life. Getting into football took him to the next level. His obsession with Ronaldo has helped him reach corners of the world that he wasn't probably reaching before.

Sharky talks about streaming and short-form content

Q. You mentioned reach; YouTube Editions is meant to amplify smaller creators, right? Do you feel obligated to put the spotlight on smaller creators now that you are so famous?

A. Yeah, we highlighted a lot of the creators…. It’s nice, you know? If a bigger creator just mentioned you or liked a tweet, or followed you. These people that I spoke about in the Editions might have no idea about who I am. I know who they are. I enjoy their content, and that’s all it was about. To give them a platform and let the up-and-coming creators know that people are watching.

Q. You also stream occasionally, don’t you?

A. I haven't streamed on Twitch in a while. When I get back, I might. I like to keep things separate. I have a separate channel for my podcasts. I don’t know. I have made a separate channel called Sharky Live and might stream on there as well. I just like going live, interact with my audience, watch some videos, play some games. All of my clips, I always put up on Sharky Live anyway.

Q. You’re big on TikTok and YouTube shorts, too; what are your thoughts on short-form content?

A. Short-form content is like, it gives you satisfaction as a viewer. It releases the endorphins so much faster. And, for me, that is good and bad. Because I am obviously a YouTuber, I make videos that are 10 or 15 minutes long. And for my whole career, I have been trying to find ways for people to watch it longer — how can I get them to stay and wait for the payoff eight minutes in? Whereas now, short-form content is here, which is sick in its own right.

I can be in bed, and in the ten minutes that I have made a YouTube video, that’s forty short-form videos in ten minutes, whereas it’s only one long-form content. I could have watched forty of those. There are pros and cons at the same time, and I don’t mind.

Sharky's parting thoughts for budding YouTubers

Q. What is the one thing aspiring YouTubers should take away from this interview from you as such a popular creator?

A. I’d say, work as hard as you can but also have as much fun as you can. You want to be having fun 'cause if you're not having fun, the viewers can tell. You can tell when someone is enjoying what they're doing, when they're doing it just as a job and not having fun, you know? At the same time, work as much as you can because nothing comes easily. It’s such a competitive industry. The cream rise to the top, so just keep working on yourself.

No one starts off big. Even Messi didn't start off with raw class, did he? He had to work hard to be there. If your content is generally good, I will see it. Someone will comment your channel under my YouTube Editions episode, and people will see it.

