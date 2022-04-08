How to obtain the Regalia of Eochaid in Elden Ring

There are a lot of overpowered and incredibly potent weapons in Elden Ring that scale off of the Arcane stats. The Reduvia and the Rivers of Blood Katana are not the only two weapons that the “Arcane Maxers” have been going gaga over in the game, as many have their eyes set on the Regalia of Eochaid as well.

The weapon scales primarily with Dexterity and Arcane, making it another viable option for those tarnished who love going for Blood Loss builds in the RPG. However, it’s not the weapon’s passive or base stats that make it a crowd favorite, but rather it’s the Ash of War that it comes with that makes it so coveted.

The weapon's special skill is called Eochaid’s Dancing Blade, which is a sort of a light-saber-like weapon art that allows the players to hurl the blade at a short distance in a corkscrew type of attack.

The attack impales the enemy, staggering them and causing a significant amount of damage which can be further boosted to a longer duration by charging up the attack. However, players are finding a fair bit of trouble coming across the weapon in Elden Ring, hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Regalia of Eochaid in Elden Ring

The Regalia of Eochaid straight sword is something that players will be able to get their hands on very early on in the game. It’s present in the graveyard atop East Limgrave and can be accessed after reaching Southern Caelid and going to the Goal Cave dungeon.

The weapon can be obtained after beating the dungeon boss, and while access to the area is something players will get early on, it’s recommended that they at least level some stats up before attempting the dungeon to make things significantly easier.

To obtain the Regalia of Eochaid, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to:

Reach the GoalCave dungeon, and the easiest method of doing that is to travel along the ridge northeast of Fort Gael till they reach the Pumpkin Head camp. There they will need to drop down to the swamp below, and make their way southwest till they see a big Poisonbloom, behind which will be the Goal Cave, which will need two Stonesword Keys to unlock and break the Imp Statue Seal.

Once inside the Goal Cave it’s important that players approach the dungeon cautiously as there are a few ambush points, that can make their progress rather disadvantageous. Making their way through the winding prison tunnels, they will reach a lever that they must activate. The lever will be past a room which contains a lot of Vulgar Militia.

Rats will also be a big problem in the dungeon, so the Elden Ring Tarnished are required to be wary of them as well. After activating the lever, the tunnels will be filled with exploding humanoid zombies, who will be making their ways out of the cell. After clearing the route, it’s advised that they go into all the cells to collect loot. Pillory Shield, the Wakizashi Dagger, a Stonesword Key, and a Rune Arc. will be some of the more important things they will find there.

After looting the cells players will need to make their way to the boss of the dungeon, who will be the Frenzied Duelist wielding double-sided great axe. While the enemy hits hard, it’s rather slow, and players can easily maneuver around them. Using a summon here can also make the fight significantly easier.

After beating the boss, instead of taking the teleporter out of the dungeon, players will spot an exit right behind the arena, which leads to a cliff. There will be a cemetery where the Regalia of Eochaid can be found by a tombstone.

The straight sword is said to be a treasure of Eochaid, which was once a lesser, but a long-vanished domain. The copper coloration of the blade is not because of rust, but is a conduit, which allows its wielder to move it by their will along.

With a 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 15 Arcane requirements, the Regalia of Eochaid is indeed one of the best weapons for those who are putting points into both Dex and Arcane in Elden Ring. Its weapon art is also amazing and comes in handy in a variety of situations.

Edited by R. Elahi