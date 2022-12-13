GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update download size for PC revealed

Christmas has come early for GTA Online fans, with developers releasing the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC today (December 13), a whole week before the expected release date. Rockstar Games had already shared a ton of information on the Los Santos Drug Wars update in the leadup to the surprise announcement, including new missions, vehicles, and even new businesses.
Read on to find out the download sizes of the upcoming update on your console or PC, and what new content can be expected.
GTA Online Los Santos Drugs Wars DLC download sizes
The update sizes vary across platforms due to the different data formats that each platform employs to run the game, and also due to the varying graphic limitations on different devices. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update size for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S are given below:
- 3 GB (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- 5 GB (PS5)
- 12 GB (Xbox Series X/S)
The larger than normal sizes are due to new graphical enhancements being added to make full use of the hardware present on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S series consoles.
A newsletter released on December 6, 2022, sheds some light on the graphic improvements:
“PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will add ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces — via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting.”
The new content will be largely set in Blaine County, so it will be worthwhile to get your hands on an off-road vehicle before exploring the new missions. As the name suggests, the new missions will revolve around the player's character taking control of the psychedelics trade in the city.
The announcement for the DLC expanded on the same:
"Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set — in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online."
A new free vehicle, the retro Declasse Tahoma Coupe, will also be available for a short window after players update the game. This is done in an effort to celebrate the impressive take of the entire GTA Online community during the The Heists Challenge.
Given that it is a two-part update, with the second one being released sometime around Christmas, some holiday-themed GTA Online content and more story updates are soon to follow after today's update.