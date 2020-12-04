GTA Online Winter Update 2020: Release date, Cayo Perico heist, and more

GTA Online's latest update will introduce The Cayo Perico Heist and it is all set to release this month.

GTA Online has always been one of the most played online games even though it was released in 2013. Rockstar Games, the developers, have tried their best to keep the title fresh by introducing several updates over the years.

GTA Online fans wait eagerly for the updates to drop as they bring in new heists, cars, and other content that makes the game even more fun to play.

This article is a quick summary of everything known about the winter update.

Release date of GTA Online’s The Cayo Perico Heist update

Those who have been waiting for Rockstar Games to change things up for a while will be happy to know that the winter update will come out on December 15, 2020.

With less than 2 weeks to go, players are already excited about the brand-new heist coming their way. This heist is said to be GTA Online’s “biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet."

What is the Cayo Perico Heist about?

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

The heist is situated in a new location. This is arguably one of the most picturesque locations to have ever been featured in GTA Online.

The new heist revolves around Cayo Perico, which is a secure private island. This island is heavily guarded and players will have to find their way into it by getting past security. Once there, the heist will take its course.

Other additions

GTA Online players will also get access to new weapons and vehicles which they can utilize to complete the heist successfully. New radio stations will also be introduced which should make driving around and taking in the sights at the new location more enjoyable.

Players will also have to acquire a heavily armed submarine HQ, which is a prerequisite to complete the heist.