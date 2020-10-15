Ocelot XA-21 in GTA 5: All you need to know about this week's podium vehicle

The GTA Online experience is always on the move and is constantly evolving. While Rockstar Games don't necessarily add a lot of new content to the game every other month or so, it does like to keep things interesting by the way of Weekly Updates.

These are small updates to GTA Online that changes small things in the game instead of adding completely new elements to it. One of the more popular elements of the weekly update is the Podium Car.

The Podium Car is essentially a high-value vehicle that can be won for free in the Diamond Casino if the player is lucky enough. To stand a chance to win a Podium Car, the player will only have to spin the Lucky Wheel present inside of the Casino.

For this week in GTA Online, players stand a chance to win the Ocelot XA-21 for free.

Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online

The Legendary Motorsport description of the Ocelot XA-21 reads:

"To those who argue that the supercar is dead and hybrid tech was only a fad, the XA-21 would like a word as soon and when you're done saying thank you, it'll show you the kind of annihilating performance that can only be achieved by locking a team of world-class engineers in a lab for six months and lacing their food with amphetamines. This is the cutting edge. And you're welcome."

The Ocelot XA-21 is $2,375,000 from Legendary Motorsport and is one of the more expensive vehicles in its class. The car packs decent performance and is visually appealing, making it an extremely enticing buy for the player.

Advertisement

The vehicle takes clear inspiration from the real-life Jaguar C-X75 as well as some from the McLaren P1. The car's hypercar design makes it stand out in a cluster of other supercars.

Trivia:

The Legendary Motorsports' description says there are those who argue that "the supercar is dead and hybrid tech was only a fad". This is a reference to the cancellation of the planned production of the Jaguar C-X75, the car that the XA-21 is based on.

The default radio stations for the XA-21 are FlyLo FM, Los Santos Underground Radio and Soulwax FM.

The spoiler can break if the rear of the XA-21 is damaged enough. When broken, it will not raise up anymore, giving the car slight understeer and weakened braking. This also occurs with the T20 and Nero.

(Source: GTA Wiki Fandom)