Power Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends: All variants, how to unlock, and price

The Power Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends is a new Mythic-tier cosmetic released alongside the Season 24 mid-season patch. The melee skin is a part of the Beast Mode Milestone Event. Since the Power Sword can be equipped on any character, its cosmetics boast several customizations, such as different color variants, Activation Emotes, and Death Boxes.

This article details how you can unlock the Power Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends and how much it costs.

How to unlock the Power Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends

The Power Sword in Apex Legends debuted along with the newly released Beast Mode Milestone Event. This means you can only unlock the cosmetic by purchasing all the items associated with the event.

As the Heirloom has less than 1% chance of dropping from each event pack, you won’t get the Mythic-tier melee skin by opening a couple of packs (unless you get extremely lucky).

The Beast Mode Milestone Event in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

To get the Power Sword Heirloom, you must open all 36 Beast Mode Milestone Event packs.

All variants of the Power Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends

As the Power Sword is a Universal Heirloom, it features several variants. Each one can be unlocked by spending 10 Exotic Shards.

All Power Sword variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Here are all the Power Sword variants:

Rift Metal

Fury Metal

Radiant Metal

Besides the different color variants, the Heirloom features a Death Box skin – Hero’s Rest – that can also be acquired by spending 10 Exotic Shards.

How much does the Power Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends cost?

As for how much the Power Sword Heirloom costs, the Beast Mode Milestone Event costs around $360 or 36,000 Apex Coins (without any discounts). While it may seem expensive compared to the usual Collection Events, Beast Mode features a whopping 36 items.

Since the first couple of packs will be discounted, you will have to spend fewer Apex Coins for these packs. Moreover, each pack can be bought with 1,650 Crafting Materials. This means it will cost roughly 59,400 Crafting Materials to acquire all 36.

