Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update hints at Skirmisher-meta

Skirmisher Legends have been buffed and reworked with the debut of Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update. Skirmishers are those characters who have better mobility than other Legends in the game. Their gameplay is mostly centered around abilities that provide them and their teammates with means of rotation, and the skill to pave aggressive and defensive routes in the game.

Skirmishers in Apex Legends are undoubtedly one of the most powerful Legend classes in the game. However, on account of how the meta shifted in favor of Assault and Support Legends in the past few updates, these characters were seeing much less playtime.

The latest changes have definitely made an instantaneous impact on these Legends, and moving forward, we expect a Skirmisher-dominant meta in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Will Skirmishers spearhead the meta in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2?

Changes to Skirmishers

Skirmishers in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 have received a major overhaul. Before we dive further into whether, and if so, how they will dominate the meta, let's understand the changes that have been implemented for the entire class.

As per the official patch notes, Skirmishers have been provided with the following new class perks:

Trailblazer

Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting toward their allies. These characters must be at least 20 meters away.

Charged Knock

Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knock. Extra charge lasts for 30-seconds or until used.

Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends’ Tacs except Octane, who gains an additional Ult Charge instead.

HP regen will first heal health, then shields if applicable, and can be interrupted by damage.

Implications of new Skirmisher buffs

If you've read through the buffs carefully, you'll understand that the Skirmisher-class Legends will now have major control over the tempo of gunfights. Every Legend in this class now possesses an extra charge for their tactical ability (except Octane, who receives an additional charge for his ultimate).

Since most of these characters have some form of mobility-based tactical, we speculate that gunfights are going to be much more intense.

Engaging in combat and securing knockdowns are more important than ever. The changes made to Skirmishers now incentivize them to play aggressively, take fights, and, of course, eliminate enemies. As they secure eliminations, they not only get an ability charge but also 50-HP regeneration to their flesh-health, and/or their shields.

This further provides them with an added edge in gunfights as they passively regenerate their health. They do not have to reset separately if there is a third-party threat looming on the horizon.

We believe a healthy meta is soon going to develop in the game with the Skirmisher Legends leading the charge. Judging by how powerful they've become with the latest update, it will not be surprising to see triple-stacked teams full of Legends from this class.

However, if you're planning to push and grind through the ranked ladder, we believe having a healthy mix of Support or Assault-class Legends will definitely improve the dynamics of your team composition in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

