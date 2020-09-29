Recently, Kiran Rai - a renowned British journalist, who has been published in 89 magazines and 987 newspapers over the years, listed the '300 Most Influential People in Asia in 2020'. The list included one of the most popular Indian content creators - Rony Dasgupta aka Rawknee. Here is the exclusive interview on Rai's Instagram Handle.

The Rawknee featured in the 300 most influential people in Asia 2020 list

He has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube gaming channel, with a further 1.5 million+ subscribers on his 'roast' channel - The Rawknee Show. Add in the 400,000+ followers on Instagram, and he suddenly becomes one of the nation's most influential icons.

In the interview, Rawknee revealed a lot about his personal and professional life. He spoke about his gaming career, friends, his identity, and more.

Rawknee opens up about how he spent his lockdown

As you know, the life of a gamer is always in lockdown, it is just a new word attached to my regular lifestyle. But honestly speaking, I have been missing going outside my house. It's been 6 months, whereas earlier I used to go out once a month.

Rawknee reveals how he started his Youtube career

If you put it in one word, it is "showoff". Back in 2010, I created a youtube channel, but no one had any idea how to create one. Everyone was like, "it is a thing for giants like Tseries, Sony, WWE" and everybody used to ask me how I have one. I used to boast by saying that I have my contacts just to look cool. As time passed I got serious with it, and it's been 10 years, and I am in a good place now.

Rawknee's Opinion on Bitcoin

Honestly I don't have an opinion on Bitcoin. It was a good thing when I first heard it in 2013-14. It was just one thing I think if I had put money on, it would've given me millions by now. I have been making money for the past two years now, my opininon never used to matter before that on money matters. I never took it seriously as a thought.

Rawknee on his friends and family

I don't have many friends in real life. But, when I upload a video or go live, I get to interact with a lot of friends. Most of the friends a gamer has are virtual. I have friends that I have known for the past 10 years, but have never met in person. I also spend a lot of quality time with my family, which makes me happy.

Rawknee on what Social Media means to him

Social media, to me, is a place where I just connect with everybody. Its like a cafeteria for me, where we all are chilling and hanging out. Social media for me is mostly having fun and getting all the updates.

Rawknee on how he convinced his parents

I do have another channel by the name 'The Rawknee Show' where I upload my regular content.The reason I got this gaming channel is that I could play games. It took me a lot of convincing to make my parents realize that Youtube is actually a thing where one could make a career. When they realized, they knew I make comedy vidoes, where I need to prepare a script and then make videos, but they were unaware of gaming. After my gaming channel, I used to tell them yes, I am playing and that's my work.

Rawknee on what he does when he away from the computer

I Love to travel a lot and explore new places, meet new people. I am glad that my work allows me to travel from different cities and countries. I also adore watching movies, and sleep - that's the I do most when I am not on my computer. But honestly, I am on my system all time, a very unhealthy lifestyle, that no one should follow.

Rawknee on where he sees himself in the next five years

I have always learnt in my life to not plan things, as whenever I have tried planning something, the results have always been the opposite. I have reached a point in my life now where I don't plan things, but rather prefer to go with the flow. Right now I can only plan for next 2-3 months

