Elden Ring download size and pre-load date for the PS5 may have been leaked

With Elden Ring set to launch on February 25, 2022, From Software fans are eagerly waiting for the company’s biggest and most expansive title yet.

And from the looks of some of the recent leaks that have been floating on the internet, it would seem that Elden Ring is pretty big, with a rumored file size of at least 44GB.

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter handle is quite notorious for leaking the size and preload dates for titles coming to the PlayStation well ahead of its official announcement. According to its latest post, it would seem that Elden Ring is going to be around 44GB on the PS5 with a pre-load date set for February 23.

Now, what grants this supposed leak a bit of gravitas is the fact that both the size and the date look very reasonable when compared wiht the officially confirmed news.

Is Elden Ring going to be up for pre-load on February 23 for the PS5?

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



Learn more about the Shattering: #ELDENRING The Snow Witch's tale is in need of an ending. Perhaps a Tarnished will be able to provide one.Learn more about the Shattering: fcld.ly/theshattering The Snow Witch's tale is in need of an ending. Perhaps a Tarnished will be able to provide one.Learn more about the Shattering: fcld.ly/theshattering #ELDENRING https://t.co/XMbmYGoowT

As mentioned, the leak does look reasonable, as Elden Ring is going to be From Software’s biggest title yet with open-world gameplay. And from what fans have been able to understand from the playtest, the world of Elden Ring is indeed going to be vast with dungeons and an infinite number of elevated areas.

From Software’s previous title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was only around 25GB at launch which is significantly lower than what the supposed leak is putting Elden Ring at.

While it’s quite a reasonable claim by the Twitter handle it’s important to also bear in mind that the size and pre-load date can fluctuate from the official count, as neither From Software nor Sony have been vocal about either of these.

These dates were scavenged from the PlayStation Store and it’s probable that they will be subject to change the closer Elden Ring comes to its official launch date.

As mentioned previously, Elden Ring is set to have its official release on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

